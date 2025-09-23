Lions vs. Ravens: Detroit Dominates Baltimore physically for Monday Night Football Win

By Colton Pouncy, Jeff Zrebiec and Lauren Merola

David Montgomery left for a 31-meter touchdown rush to put the Detroit Lions 38-24 on the Baltimore Ravens. That would be the decisive factor in Detroits 38-30 victory over Baltimore on Monday evening in a real heavyweight fight.

With the victory, the lions improve to 2-1 and the ravens fall to 1-2.

The Ravens and Lions exchanged touchdowns in each of the first three frames.

Coming from the rest period at 14, Quarterback Lamar Jackson de Ravens led on a 11-play, 73-Yard Drive to hit tight end marking Andrews in the end zone for the lead. On the subsequent ride, the lions corresponded to an 18-year Touchdown pass from Jared Goff to broad recipient Amon-Ra St. Brown. After forcing a three and out, Detroit had the ball back and took a 28-21 lead to start the fourth quarter. Baltimore responded with a field goal to make it 28-24.

With 8 1/2 minutes to go, Aidan Hutchinson hit the ball from Derrick Henrys Arms on the Baltimore 22. DJ Reed recovered for the Lions, who scored a field goal. Then Montgomery laid the game away.

Goff completed 20 of 28 passes for 202 yards and one score. Montgomery had 151 rushing and two hurrying TDs. Jahmyr Gibbs has also added two scores on the ground.

Jackson ended up 21-of-27 for 288 Yards and three touchdowns for the Ravens. Henry added 50 hasty yards and one touchdown. Andrews caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

A heavyweight fight

That was a fight between two heavyweights. Difficult to describe it as something else. A wonderful game to see if you are a football purist, and even better if you live in Detroit. The Lions took on the challenge of making Jackson, Henry and this Ravens team frontal. They remembered the taste of their 38-6 loss in the building and used it as fuel.

They took care of football. They came from the field. They have capitalized in the red zone. They plundered Jackson seven times. They went in fourth place and routinely converted. One of those conversions, covered by a Montgomery 31-Yard TD-Run, has put the game away. They did everything they had to do to beat the ravens. It was not easy, but they did it. Colton Pouncy, Lions defeated writer

Ravens was physically dominated and the consequences suffered

The ravens are proud to dominate the line of scrimmage and to be the more physical team in advance. That also applies to the lions. The lions were the more physical team on Monday, and it was not very close. Detroits offensive line manned the defensive front of Ravens. The ravens could not come from blocks. They couldn't stop the run and they didn't get rid of Goff once. They allowed two touchdown discs of 11 plays or more and gave the Scoredrives of 67, 98, 60 and 94 Yards. They could not score offensively of three consecutive plays of the 1-Yard line in the second quarter. Jackson was fired seven times and harassed a number of other plays.

It was a game with one possession on the scoreboard, but a physical mismatch everywhere. Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens defeated writer

A statement victory for the lions

The lions are 2-1 after a well-deserved victory in Baltimore. This was a statement victory for Dan Campbells Club. Many doubted this team because of the turnover of the coordinator, but John Morton had called for every moment and Kelvin Sheppards Defense Bulldozed Jackson on the way to one of the best victories of the Campbell era.

This victory must alleviate all worries of the loss of week 1 for the Green Bay Packers. The lions shake the rust, led former coordinator Ben Johnson last week and then defeated the ravens in Baltimore. They get the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday for a chance to bring the score to 3-1. They are on the right track again. Culture

Ravens should probably get a pass Rusher

There were already questions about whether the ravens had had enough of a pass rush with external Linebacker Kyle van Noy and defensive Tackle Nnamdi Madubuike Healthy. Noy is now expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Madubufies long -term status is uncertain because it is evaluated on a neck injury. A large part of the ravens that canceled on the Buffalo Bills in week 1 was an inability to come to Josh Allen. On Monday they did nothing to make Goff uncomfortable. Regardless of how much talent a team has in the secondary, no defensive backfield will last when the quarterback has the ball all day. Zrebiec

(Photo: Junfu Han / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)