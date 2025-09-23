Gresham High School Junior recovers from the spinal cord slut after collision of the football match





Gresham, Ore. (KPTV) – A football match for Varsity at Gresham High School was briefly shortened on Friday evening after a Gresham player was seriously injured on the field. Just a few minutes in the third quarter of the game between Gresham and David Douglas, a David Douglas player collided with the 16-year-old Gresham Linebacker and Tucker Santillanes. The Gresham Junior immediately collapsed and lay motionless on the field. It was hard to see him that way first. Especially our brother, someone with whom we sweat and grind, Samuel, Gresham Voetbal Linebacker and broad recipient said. The game came to a halt when coaches and medical teams rushed to him. When an ambulance arrived, players, coaches and cheerleaders from both teams came together at a moving moment to pray for Tucker. The David Douglas football team later posted on Facebook and type in part: the color of our sweaters can be different, but football is a family about everything. And we are with you. #Tuckertrong Tucker sustained his spinal cord and underwent an operation of three hours to repair his C5 vertebra. His spinal cord is healing, although still bruised and inflamed. He stays on the ICU this week and receives both medication and physical and occupational therapy. His family says that he currently has no feeling or movement in his legs, but recently regained an important movement in his arms. While the Tuckers family says he is exhausted, they say the outpouring of support through letters, wishes and prayers helps him during this difficult time. Gresham High School -director Aki Mori sent a message to Gresham staff and families on Saturday and called on the community to support the Santillanes family. In an interview with Fox 12, he said, Tuckers -Family and him as a student, their relationship with our school and our community goes deep, so when this terrible situation took place, it really had more influence on than just our school. The outpouring has reflected that. Tuckers -Family says it is too early to tell his permanent prognosis, but they remain positive. A Online fundraising has been launched to cover medical and repair costs. The family also accepts maps and encouraging letters in Mountainview Christian Church. Copyright 2025 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

