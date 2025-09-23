ICC suspends the membership of USA Cricket





“The decision, made by the ICC board during its meeting earlier, was based on the repeated and constant infringements of the USA Cricket of his obligations as an ICC member under the Constitution of the ICC.” Image: The USA Cricket was the co-hosts of last year's T20 World Cup in North and South America. Photo: BCCI The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the suspension of the membership of USA Cricket on Tuesday with immediate effect, and said that the decision was taken after a “thorough assessment of matters and extensive involvement with important stakeholders in the past year”. In a media statement, the global administrative body gave the USA Cricket the debt for repeated and continuous infringements for his obligations as an ICC member. The decision comes in the construction of Cricket's return to the Olympic calendar via Los Angeles Games 2028, because the ICC has allowed the US national teams to participate in its competitions and to prepare for the extravaganza. “The decision taken by the ICC board during its meeting earlier, was based on the repeated and continuous infringements of USA Cricket of his obligations as an ICC member under the constitution of the ICC,” said ICC. “These include, but are not limited to failure to implement a functional administrative structure, lack of progress to reach the status of the national administrative body at the Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the United States (Usopc), and important actions that caused reputation damage to Cricket,” said it. The global administrative body said that the action was needed to protect the “long -term interests” and that the top priority is to ensure that the athletes and the sport are not influenced by the suspension. “ICC Board has decided that the US national teams will retain their right to participate in ICC events, including preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28),” said the ICC. “The management and administration of the US national teams will be temporarily controlled by the ICC and/or the designated representatives of guaranteeing continuous support for the players and to keep Momentum for the Olympic inclusion.” “This approach reflects the fixed dedication of the ICC to maintain the best interests of cricketers in the US and the maintenance of a high-performance and player development program that will try to increase the form and possibilities of players representing the US,” it added. The administrative body said are Standardization Committee, which is supported by the management of the ICC, “will” outline the steps required for the suspension on the USA Cricket to be lifted and its membership rights restored “. “These include demonstrable and specific changes in the administrative structure, activities and general status of USA cricket in the cricket eco system. Standardization Committee will also follow the progress of USA Cricket and offer consultatory support, “it added. Despite the fact that it was the co-guest gentlemen of last year's T20 World Cup in North and South America, the USA Cricket was informed during the annual General Meeting of the ICC in 2024 “for non-compliance with ICC membership criteria and the given 12 months to remedy that non-compliance”.

