Women's Tennis Heads to West Point Invitational





Lewisburg, Pa. Buckknell Women's Tennis is on the road this weekend when they go to West Point, NY go for the West Point Invitational. The tournament takes place from Friday 26 September to Sunday 28 September. Set the scene What: West Point Invitational

Data: Friday 26 September – Sunday 28 September

Where: Malek Tennis Center – West Point, NY Buckknell's Last Time Out: Bucknell Invitational Cameron King was unbeaten in both singles and Doubles to lead the bison in their home Buckknell Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day home event was a Round-Robin style tournament with singles groups with four players and double-trading groups. Buckknell organized Lafayette, Slippery Rock, IUP, Saint Francis and Millersville.

King won all three of her singles matches and all three of her double matches with Riley Jennings to have the best record of the bizon. King defeated Sophia Pacheco from Lafayette in two sets (6-2, 6-4), Emma Marais from Saint Franciscus in three sets (4-6, 6-2, 10-3) and Nadia Rodewald of Gladde Rock (6-2, 6-1) in singles during the two days. King and Jennings defeated double teams from Saint Francis, Millersville and Lafayette to achieve a 3-0 doubles record.

Captain Mirra Manolov remained unbeaten in her singles matches with two opponents of Lafayette and one of Iup. Manolov and her DoubleSpartner, first-year Summer Even-AH went 1-2 with their victory on Sunday against a double team from Lafayette.

Mariana Shulman, Tori Allen, Natalie Devraj and Kate Purpura all went 2-1 in Singles. Jaycie Mair and Jennings both went 1-2 and Abby Platt dropped all three singles matches in the Buckknell Invitational to complete singles play.

Allen and Devraj played two double matches on Sunday and went unbeaten to their opponents of Lafayette and IUP. Completion of doubles, the double teams of Platt and Shulman and Purpura and Mair went 2-1. Buckknell at a glance Buckknell Domestnis ended the 2024-25 season with a heartbreaking loss of 4-3 in the quarter-finals Tour of the Patriot League championships at Lehigh.

The team landed two players in the All-Patriot League team; Whitney King earned a first team nod and Abby Platt Deserved second team awards.

earned a first team nod and Deserved second team awards. On the way to the 2025-26 season, the Bison has much to restructure in their setup Whitney King ” Let De Lajos And Caroline Marcus All of which were in the Line -Up last season.

” And All of which were in the Line -Up last season. Seniors Abby Platt And Mirra Manolov His captains mentioned for the 2025-26 season.

And His captains mentioned for the 2025-26 season. Outside of Platt, who earned second team All-Patriot League last season, she also found her way to the record book prior to her Senior season. The resident of Texas is currently in 11th place in Buckknell History for Career Doubles victories (60), is on 27th in the victories of the career Singles (45), is in 19th place in career combined victories (105) and is in the 10th place in a Single-Season Double victories. Last season, Platt 10-15 went in second place for playing singles. Platt and King were double partners and went 18-8 in one place. Platt has been double partners with King since she first arrived as a first -year student in 2022 and will now be looking for a new partner to complete her career.

Last season Manolov 7-8 generally went in Singles on courts four and six and ended with a general 5-3 record in double with four different partners.

In general, Buckknell returned seven players from last season, despite losing three of their regulars in the line -up. Platt and Manolov were the recurring seniors of the team. The Bizon returns two juniors to last season's team Market And Jaycie Mair .

And . All played two, three and four on the courts last year. She went 10-14 in general in singles and 7-11 in double with five different partners. Mair participated in the courts three, four and five in 2024-25. She went 10-14 in singles and 7-10 in Doubles.

On the second level, Buckknell returned three athletes Riley Jennings ” Natalie Devraj And Cameron King .

” And . Riley Jennings Had a solid first-year campaign when she went 11-3 in Singles about courts four, five and six. The resident of North Carolina remained unbeaten in Patriot League singles with a 6-0 record and was unbeaten in the court six singles with a 9-0 record. Jennings finished 9-9 in general in double with a double double record of 8-7 on the courts two and three with three different partners. She ended the 2024-25 season on a seven-match singles winning streak.

Had a solid first-year campaign when she went 11-3 in Singles about courts four, five and six. The resident of North Carolina remained unbeaten in Patriot League singles with a 6-0 record and was unbeaten in the court six singles with a 9-0 record. Jennings finished 9-9 in general in double with a double double record of 8-7 on the courts two and three with three different partners. She ended the 2024-25 season on a seven-match singles winning streak. Devraj went 8-3 in general in singles about courts four, five and six. She finished 7-5 in general in Double in the court three with four different partners. Cameron King Went 8-2 in general in singles about courts five and six. She finished 11-1 General in Double on all courts two and three with five different partners.

Went 8-2 in general in singles about courts five and six. She finished 11-1 General in Double on all courts two and three with five different partners. The Bizon welcomed a first -year class of three this fall; Summer ESSH ” Katherine Purpura And Mariana Shulman .

” And . Even-AH is coming to Buckknell from New Jersey and was a triple first team All-State and one-off second team All-State Player at Manasquan High School. Individually, she was unbeaten in the regular seasons of both 2023 and 2024 and was a double first singles Monmouth County Champion, four -time decision champion and four -time central Jersey Group Two Semifinalist. During high school she had a general record of 89-9.

Purpura joined the Bizon from California, where she was a double League Doubles player of the year and earned several prizes from Orange County. She was a San Joaquin League Doubles champion and two-time Champion from Orange Coast League Doubles. During high school she achieved more than 100 career extraction.

Shulman came to Buckknell from Massachusetts, where she was a double League MVP. She was also a GCL League champion and two-time sectional champion of New England. A look ahead The bison then goes to Richmond, Ky. For the East Kentucky Invitational. The tournament takes place on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4.

