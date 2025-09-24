Starting with the 2026 football season, South Carolina plays Florida, Georgia and Kentucky every year for the coming four seasons as part of the Southeastern Conferences Nine-Game Schedule Format, announced on Tuesday by the League Office.

The GameCocks will play the three annual opponents, and the remaining six conference matches will rotate every year between the remaining SEC schools of 2026-29. In the new format, South Carolina plays every SEC school at least every two years, and every opponent at home and away for four years.

For the 2026 season, in alphabetical order, the Gamecocks Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A & M will receive and travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma.

On the schedule in 2027, in alphabetical order, Carolina Florida, LSU, Missouri and Texas organizes and Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Texas makes his very first trip to Williams-Brice Stadium.

In 2028, in alphabetical order, the GameCocks Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Oklahoma will organize during a visit to Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

In 2029, the last year of the rotation, in alphabetical order, Carolina Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and Verorgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas visits.

We play in the most difficult conference in University Football, said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Competition is a core value of our program. We look forward to competing against this challenging schedule in the coming years.

The SEC scheme was built on the basis of the priorities of traditional rivalry, geography, competitive fairness and coordination with existing non-conference at home/road obligations.

This schedule -format is a victory for our football program, our fans and all fans of College Football, said athletics director Jeremiah Donati. The conference has put an enormous amount of work to put together a competitive, fair and balanced schedule in the coming four seasons. We look forward to the start of this historic 9-game conference schedule that starts next season.

Georgia returns to the Gamecock schedule after a two-year break. The rivalry is the most played SEC series in South Carolina Record Books on 76 games. The teams played every year from 1992, Carolinas first year in the SEC until 2023. Georgia leads the series, 55-19-2, including 22-10 in matches, while both SEC members are.

Geographically, Georgias Campus is around 134 miles from Columbia, making it the fifth nearest matchup in the SEC.

In 44 games played, South Carolinas Rivaleled with Florida is the second most played SEC series in the GameCock Football Record Books. The teams played every year from 1992 to the 2023 season. Florida has a lead of 31-10-3 in the series, including a 26-7-1 Mark, while both SEC members are.

South Carolina and Kentucky play for the 37oneTime this Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. It is the fourth most played rivalry in the Gamecock record books. South Carolina leads the series, 21-14-1. Until this season, South Carolina only played Kentucky and Vanderbilt in each of his sec seasons.

South Carolina has traditionally played one of the most difficult diagrams in the nation. Since 2018, according to ESPNS Football Power Index, the GameCocks have an average schedule ranking of 15oneIn the nation. This season, Carolinas ESPN FPI Schedule Strength Ranking 9oneIn the nation.

In addition to the opponents of the conference, South Carolina plays Clemson annually to meet the requirement of competitions to plan an opponent of the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame every season.

The Williams-Brice Stadium Reimagined Project starts after the 2025 season. The multi-year project will take place between seasons and in various phases, will be able to be enjoyed by fans in Williams-Brice Stadium during the SEC scheme of four years. For more information about the project, go to https://gamecocksonline.com/wbsreimagined/.

The SEC -football schedule of 2026 is released in December by the League Office, which contains dates for all seasons matches.