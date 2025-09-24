



Starkville On Tuesday, the SouthEastern Conference announced the three annual opponents of Mississippi State, as well as instructions for home and road for each match for the next nine-game conference slate for the next four seasons. On Tuesday, the SouthEastern Conference announced the three annual opponents of Mississippi State, as well as instructions for home and road for each match for the next nine-game conference slate for the next four seasons. The three annual opponents of Mississippi State for the seasons from 2026 to 2029 are Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. From 2026, and as approved by membership, the SouthEasters Conference will implement a conference schedule of nine competitions, along with one annual non-conference opponent of the ACC, Big ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame. Every school plays every other SEC school at least every two years, and every opponent, both at home and road, over a four-year period. Below you will find the four-year SEC-LEI of Mississippi State. The complete SEC football schedule of 2026, including speld dates, will be announced later this year. 2026

Alabama

Vanderbilt

And Ole Miss Chestnut

Missouri

Oklahola

At LSU

In South Carolina

in Texas 2027

And Alabama

At Vanderbilt

Ole Miss Arkansa

Florida

Texas A&M

In Georgia

In Kentucky

In Tennessee 2028

Alabama

Vanderbilt

And Ole Miss LSU

South Carolina

Texas

At Auburn

In Missouri

At Oklahala 2029

And Alabama

At Vanderbilt

Ole Miss Georgia

Kentucky

Tennessee

in Arkansas

In Florida

At Texas A&M Notes about SEC Football 2026-29 opponents Schedule -layout From 2026 the SEC plays a conference schedule of nine games.

Each school plays three annual opponents and the remaining six games of each team will rotate between the remaining conference schools.

The SEC will continue to compete in a non-divisive structure with one standard.

Schools have to plan at least one extra high-quality non-conference game every year from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 Conferences or Notre Dame. Priorities SEC Atletics Directors have set up various stated priorities to build schedules: Traditional rivalry Maintain and renew traditional rivalry

Rotary frequency Increase the frequency of matchups with opponents

Competitive fairness Ensure a similar power from the schedule from top to bottom

CFP participation Maximize the SEC schools to be eligible for the CFP Annual opponents (Traditional rivalry) Annual opponents were determined on the basis of these factors: Traditional rivalry End Week Matchups (ie Alabama-Auburn, Ole Miss-Miss. State) Neutral Sitegames (ie Oklahoma-Texas, Florida-Georgia) Historical old series (ie Auburn-Georgia, LSU-Hole Miss) 10 matchups among annual opponents in the new schedule have been played more than 100 times Additional considerations Competitive fairness Geography AVG. The distance of the annual opponents is 281 miles (4 hours drive) 80 pCt. of annual opponents are in the same or adjacent state Coordination with non-conference at home/road obligations

Annual opponents are evaluated after every four -year cycle to maintain a continuous competition balance Rotary opponents (Rotation frequency) The remaining six conference games come from a rotating pool of the other conference teams

The rotating schedule is designed to offer that: Each school plays every other SEC opponent at least every two years Each school plays every other sec opponent at least twice (at home and away) for a period of four years

Balance (Competitive fairness) The annual opponents only make up a third of the schedule of a team. Competitive fairness is measured on the basis of the entire schedule, not just the annual opponents.

The fact that every school plays every other school at least once in two years and twice in four years, offers the most balanced schedule in conference history.

The non-division format is considerably more balanced than the old division format: With the help of team records from 2021-24, the average extraction percentage of the highest opponent for each school in the schedules 2026-29 is 55.67%, while the lowest is 46.65%, a difference of only 9.02%. For comparison, when the SEC participated in division game, the average extraction percentage of the highest opponent for each school of 2020-2023 was 61.32%and the lowest was 39.76%, a difference of 21.56%.

Although history can be predictive for the future schedule balance, the reality is that the performance of each team can be considerably better or worse in a certain year than the recent performance, a fact that is mainly increased in the current transfer time of the University Football. Schedule (CFP participation) The CFP has adjusted its schedule -strengthtatistics to apply a greater weight to games against strong opponents. An extra metric reward teams for beating high -quality opponents, while the fine is minimized for losing such a team.

An extra sec game combined with the A4-not conference planning requirement, this power of planning statistics improves for every SEC school to

Improving the consideration in the CFP selection process. Home/Away Construction With nine conference matches, eight schools play five home conference matches each season and eight schools play four home conference games Schools with five Home Conference Games in 2026 will play four Home Conference Games in 2027 and will alternate in the same way in the future. Schools with four home conference games in 2026 will play five home conference games in 2027 and will alternate in the same way in the future.

Home/Away Determination for 2026 was made with the aim of supplying seven home games every school and at the same time balance the existing annual non-conference rivalry obligations (ie Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Kentucky-Louisville, South Carolina-Clemson).

The only exceptions to each team with seven home games in their stadium relate to the two neutral Sitegames (Florida-Georgia, Oklahoma-Texas). Each school has seven home games in their campus stadium when all three non-conference opponents are planned at home.

To meet the planning priorities set by the conference and its members, the 2026 conference schedule contains cases in which schools play at the same location in back-to-back years. This happened in the past when the SEC scheme formats changed. Follow MSU Football for the most up -to -date information about the Bulldogs onXas she's onFacebookand join Instagramry looking for “Hailstatefb. “ Hagelstate.com

