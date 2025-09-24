Tennis icon Bjorn Borg On Novak Djokovic is the largest, but are his dreams to win a 25th Grand Slam blurring? | Tennis news

Tennis icon Bjorn Borg says that Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all time – but are his dreams to win a 25th Grand Slam blur? He will be 39 in May!

“Game knows the game.” When Sporting Idol speaks, people listen. Bjorn Borg won 11 Grand Slam titles, including five consecutive Wimbledon -Kronen and spent 109 weeks as World No 1.

He has seen it all and knows what he is talking about. He paves his colors to the mast in the big tennis debate – who is the best?

Djokovic admitted that Alcaraz and Sinner are too strong in a best-of-five set match, but promised to continue to fight for Grand Slams after leaving the US Open in the semi-final



“I think the way he plays, Djokovic, for me, the biggest player who has ever played the game. And then comes second place to (Roger) Federer and (Rafa) Nadal. They tied second place,” said Borg, who was known as the ice cream king of Wimbledon.

“It is amazing how he can play tennis like that, 38 years old. I am very impressed.

“I know he wants to win that 25th Grand Slam tournament. I hope he will play for another year, at least next year, because the tennis he plays. It will be difficult with (Jannik) Sinner and (Carlos) Alcaraz and also some other players, but he can still do it.”

While Djokovic is still at the age of 38, Borg did not have the same lifespan. He retired at the age of 26 – when the decision was surprised by the sports world.

He lost his motivation and his fame meant a lack of privacy. “I could never be alone. I always had room service. If I went to a restaurant or hotel, there were people in the area. When I went to a restaurant in the city, there were always 15 or 20 photographers outside.”

Borg sinks on his knees after winning a fifth consecutive singles title at Wimbledon





Borg made a comeback in the early 1990s, but never achieved the same levels.

In the seventies and eighties, players had coaches, but not the extra support staff they now have. There were no psychologists or no nutritionists in the boxes of the players. If he had had that level of support when he was playing, would he have continued?

Borg took a long break and thought carefully before he answered: “That is a good question. I think they have a big entourage today. They have their teams, they have agents, they have so many people around them. Not only as they play tennis, even when they come home.

“If I had people around me, as you said, we were alone. If we have to do something, we have to repair it ourselves. No help.

“If I had those people around me during that specific time, when I felt that I was not feeling so good about my life with tennis, I think it might be very different because I didn't have those people. It could be a huge difference with me and perhaps with all that kind of help as they have today, I keep playing tennis, yes.”

The Sky Sports Tennis team looks at why Djokovic struggled against Alcaraz at the US Open



The rivalry

Borg and John Mcenroe have also been rivals at De Laver Cup as team captains for Team Europe and Team World





Tennis enthusiasts of a certain age (the younger fans can search on YouTube) like to look back on the rivalry of Borg with John Mcenroe.

It has left an indelible mark on the sport. There was a stark contrast in their temperament. Borg was known as the 'Ice Man' for his coolness, while Mcenroe was the bad boy with his verbal eruptions.

The Wimbledon -Final of 1980 contested by the pair is still considered one of the biggest matches of all time.

Although they always had respect for each other, it became stronger when Borg introduced Mcenroe during one match in New Orleans when the American had one of his tantrums on the field.

“I think the whole thing has changed. We played one game in New Orleans in the United States, a big tournament.

“We played the final. I was 4-1 in the third set and I was winning. And John, that was the only time he was very badly behaved against me.

“We had a rally or something, and it was 4-1 and 15-0 or something. And I looked at John and said you might have to come on the net.

“I liked this with the finger, come, John. And John looked at me, are you crazy? Why should I go upstairs and talk to you? No, come. And he slowly walked towards me and he said: what do you want? And I told John; this is just a game.

'Take it easy. And John looked at me, are you crazy or something? I had a match point.

“He eventually won the competition. But after that specific competition we got such respect from each other, not only the tennis court, but even outside the tennis court. Good friends.”

Drugs, overdose and subsequent heart attack

The Swedish tennis legend spoke with Sky Sports News' Elliot Cook about life after retirement





Borg spoke prior to the launch of his autobiography 'Heartbeats, A Memoir' that he co -wrote with his wife Patricia.

He revealed the problems he had after he had withdrawn from the sport for the first time in 1981. He initially enjoyed his life away from tennis, but then he started taking drugs. In 1989, Borg was taken to the hospital after an overdose and a few years later he collapsed at a bridge because of a heart attack connected to drugs.

“I now feel so much relief to tell the story because it happens so many things, good things, bad things in my life,” he said. “But it is a kind of relief to make this book, because over the years I have thought of the past so often and I thought, how could I sometimes make this stupid decision? I mean, I also made some good decisions, but so many stupid decisions.

“I became involved in relationships in which I should not be, or things that I should not be involved with. So, for me, who is now speaking to you here, I feel very happy, very satisfied.”

Borg's fight against prostate cancer

Borg owns the Wimbledon trophy in 1978





Borg was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the end of 2023 and had to undergo surgery. He is currently in remission, but still has to go for regular checks.

'The doctors told me, it was good that you did it [the operation] Because this looks really bad, very, very bad. So anyway, I have a few sleeping cancer cells in my body, but I go every six months and test myself.

“My test the last time was in August and I'm fine, I'm very good, no problem. Every six months I will test myself. But everything is fine, I'm good, I'm happy, so no problem.”

The sports world hopes it will stay that way.

