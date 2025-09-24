Savage using resilience and bloodline to jump to pro -hockey

Rookie Vooruit follows 64 years later in large uncles footsteps

By Andrew Mossbrooks | @ Mossbrooks48

The surname Wild Probably not to go to those who go through the pages of their metaphorical history books by Rochester Americans.

But what about Hillman? That should generate a different reaction.

64 years ago, Larry Hillman Went to Rochester's Americans. The defender from Kirkland Lake, Ontario, arrived during the 1961-62 season, helped Rochester to conquer his first Calder Cup in 1965, played parts of six seasons with the franchise and was immersed in the Amerks Hall of Fame in 2009.

Now, almost seven decades later, Hillman has prepared a big cousin to make his debut as an Amerk. Come in: Red savage.

“I am super excited,” said Savage. “It has been a long way. I dreamed to be a professional hockey player all my life. The fact that it is finally here is just exciting to get ready to take advantage of that chance.”

The surname of Savage may not be an acquaintance in the Flower City, but it is certainly known in the world of hockey. His father, Brian, spent 12 years in the NHL and played mainly for Montreal. For as a successful career as Brian there was a minute and elitist list of players on or near the Hillman level. In between helping the Amerks who helped a Calder Cup, the Blueliner Lord Stanley lifted six times. Yes, six times. He is one of the 10 defenders in the history of hockey to do this.

“Het is absoluut speciaal. Hij heeft uiteindelijk een van de beste carrières aller tijden gehad. Het is echt cool om zo iemand in de stamboom te kunnen hebben. Ik kon hem een ​​​​paar keer ontmoeten wanneer ik jong was. Hij zou me al zijn ringen laten zien. Elke keer dat ik er zeker van zou zijn met de nieuwe regels en ik ben er niet zeker van, hij zou zijn ringen laten zien en ik zou zijn ringen laten zien met de nieuwe regels en ik ben er niet zeker van, hij zou zijn ringen laten zien en ik Would show his rings with the new rules and I am not sure, he would show his rings and I could put his ring of that of that file. “

18 years, two months and nine days old to be precise.

Savage hopes, like his father and great uncle, to have the same success at the highest level, but the former Detroit Red Wings -Pick fought against adversity before his professional trip to Hockey even started. The 22-year-old enters the 2025-26 campaign that plays regular Hockey season for the first time since December last year.

“My senior season in Michigan State ended early because I needed a shoulder operation. I got the same shoulder in 2020 when I played for the American program, so it was something I had already experienced, which helped with this operation that was a lot easier, but it was still difficult.

Two operations on the same shoulder just four years apart. Savage leaned in the time in the USHL for experience in dealing with the injury, but he also leaned on a person who helped him come through that time: Michael Leone.

The two are now reunited in Rochester.

“He (Leone) was our assistant coach at the time of my first operation, so I hung a ton with him. I was able to build a really good relationship with him. He had previously been somewhat of a trainee assistant coach. He would be a stall away from us, so we were always a chat for the team.

“Red did not play any hockey in nine months,” says Leone, the now head coach for the Amerks. “He is ruthless and works hard and that is just red. He is a winning hockey player. Regardless of the environment, he will always do what he can do to help his team win.”

The description of a “winning hockey player” fits Savage, who has won everywhere. The product of Scottsdale, Arizona, earned a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships before he found more success at a collegial level, where Savage won the championship of his conference in 2024 with Michigan State University. After two seasons in Miami from Ohio, Savage joined the Spartans that the 2023-24 season and finished sixth in scoring with 10 goals and 27 points.

Now Savage comes the year with a clean health letter. The Amerks signed the dynamic forward to a two -year contract in the low season. Savage has sustained due to injuries and setbacks. He is here and fought for a schedule at pro -level. In October, Savage hopes to wear red, white and blue as a member of the Amerks -Roster during the historic 70 of the teamone season. In addition, he will try to wear the colors that his big uncle wore for the first time in year six of the franchise.

“Everyone here is good at hockey. Everyone is here for a reason. It is really a good opportunity for all of us and it was personally fun to see how big a step it is to go from the university to pro. We have all worked our entire life to be here. I am enthusiastic to see where the year is going. Hopefully I have the chance to add some more records to the family tree.”