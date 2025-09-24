School Holidays Pickleball in Botany Town Center

Become active these school holidays with free pickleball in the Botany Town Center!

Looking for something fun, active and free to do with the children these school holidays?

Botany Town Center has covered you with an exciting pickleball experience from Monkay, September 22 to Friday 3 October, daily between 10 am and 3 pm.

This unique event is held in the conservatory, located between farmers and Hergensteins and invites children and families to get involved in one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

Pickleball is a dynamic game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It is easy to learn, great for all ages and fitness levels, and especially lots of fun!

This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce the family to a new sport while staying active during the school holidays.

Whether your child is competitive or is just looking for a new hobby to try, pickleball offers something for everyone.

In addition to the games, children also get the chance to take home their own picleball to take home a creative and memorable souvenir of a fun day out.

All paddles and balls are provided and no earlier experience is needed.

It is a great way for children to burn energy, try something new and enjoy a day of activity in a safe and friendly environment. And the best of all, it's completely free!