





Rob Edwards/KLCFotos Amanda Augustus has announced her retirement after serving 18 seasons as the tennis coach of Cal's Head Ladies.

For a long time California Ladies Tennis Head Coach LED program for 18 seasons

Berkeley – California Women's Tennis Head Coach Amanda Augustus has announced her pension, co-director of athletics Jay Larson And Jenny Simon-O'Neill announced Tuesday. Augustus, member of the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame as a student athlete, led the Golden Bears to the NCAA team championships in 17 of her 18 seasons at the helm. She was a two-time PAC-12 coach of the year and was named the ITA National Coach of the Year in 2016 when the Bears became nationally at number 1 for 10 consecutive weeks and conquered the ITA National Indoor Championship. “We want to thank Amanda for her contributions to CAL, both as a student athlete and coach,” said Larson and O'Neill. “Her student athletes constantly performed well and outside the field, competing for championships with a 100% graduation speed. We wish Amanda in the future.” August led Cal to Back-to-Back PAC-12 Championships in 2021 and 2022 and her teams reached the NCAA team final in 2008 and 2009. She was also one of the only three current coaches in the country to win a division I NCAA championship as a player and a coach. Augustus led three Double Teams and two singles players to the NCAA final, including Singles champion Jana Juricova in 2011 and double champion Mari Andersson and Jurivoca in 2009. She also coached 30 All-Americans during her term of office. Augustus was a legendary student athlete in Cal and won back-to-back NCAA Doubles championships with partner Amy Jensen in 1998 and 1999. She was a six-time all-American. “Committing my collegial and most of my professional career at Cal Tennis has been the honor of your life,” said August. “Winning several national championships – both as a player and as a coach for UC Berkeley – will always stay close to my heart. These moments and the incredible memories that have been created next to every coach and athlete with which I had the privilege will be the first thing I seam about when I look back at my career with gratitude. “After recently lost my mother to a courageous 10 -year struggle with brain cancer, I started to understand more deeper how short and expensive life really is. With that perspective, I have taken the decision to retire from collegial coaching. My next chapter will be spent as head coach of my family – my energy dedicates to those who are closest to people. Peter Wright -director of Heren Tennis Kris Kwinta will serve as an interim head coach of the Tennis Program for Women and will continue to lead the men's tennis program. A national search for the next leader of the Cal Women's Tennis program starts immediately.

