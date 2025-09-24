Hawks Field Hockey Drops Non-conference game to Clark University





Next game: Roger Williams University 27-9-2025 | 11:30 am September 27 (Sat) / 11.30 am Roger Williams University Worcester, mass. –The Hartford Field Hockey team dropped a non-conference match on Tuesday evening with a 7-0 final to Clark University. Fast summary: The cougars and hawks were the first 11 minutes in a stalemate with first -year students Carolyn Somers (Worcester, mass.) Make two saves. Clark would get the first goal of the game in the 12th minute Aselizabeth Cacciapaglia scored on an assist from Jenna Beachachain and Alison Kopec. Less than a minute later, the cougars would double the lead while Seona Lee scored on an assist from Cassidy Cloutier.

Clark would get a third goal in the 21st minute while Olivia Bass Somers defeated. The hawks would get a few shots in the 23rd minute as freshmen Open lipson (Colchester, vt.) Made a shot that was saved by Loren Root. Somers would make three saves in the period. Second -year Catie Melchiorre (Elmer, NJ) would try to get the Hawks on the board, but her shot would be stopped if the Clark lead was 3-0 during the break.

In the third quarter, Somers would keep the hawks in it, make more five saves in the third, because the cougars would get five shots on goal with 10 penalty corners in the 15 minutes.

Clark would come out in the fourth score four times during the last minutes. First -year Kyra Benard (Agawam, Mass.) Would get the last recording of the game, but Root made the rescue to keep the shutout. In the numbers: Somers played the full 60 minutes and made 13 saves in the loss.

Hartford was shot by Clark 28-6 with a 21-4 on Doelmarge. Following: The Hawks organizes Roger Williams University on Saturday with a start of 11.30 am. For the latest information Hartford Athleticsfollow the HawksonFacebook“Instagram“XAndYouTube.

