Oregon State Football misses this important feature that once defined the program





Corvallis on the root of Oregon states that attacking struggles is a run game that cannot get off the ground completely. The Beavers (0-4) rank 131st from 134 teams in the country in Hurden recruiting with only 70 per match. Lead Back Anthony Hankerson has 65 for 228 yards and two touchdowns on pace to be miserable for the output of previous seasons (232 wears, 1,082 Yards, 15 TD). And this is a player in Hankerson who felt that he left meat on the bone in 2024 and said he could have gone for more. The Beavers were 29th in the country last season on 189.2 Hurving per game. While Osus has two most recent opponents the top 15 defenses with formidable defense lines, including the No. 4 Hasts defense in the country in Texas Tech, the problems that the ball run from the start are. This piece is far away from the OSU teams from Oud, who built the identity of the programs around a grim, Run-first mindset. But when he was asked about the inability of the Beavers to run the ball on Tuesday, coach Ray Pickering of Running avoided the details and concentrated on the positives he saw of his group. You look at last week, we had a number of explosives, said Pickering, and noted that those on the outside are not aimed at his groups of success in pass protection. We feel good about it. I just go back to the drawing table, me and coach (Mike Cavanaugh). Even coach (will) heck. I just try to get the goal and hand placement correctly and things like that. Pass protection can be solid and the Beavers had a successful offensive drive against Oregon that resulted in a touchdown. But the primary reason why Osu did not cross midfield after that point was a lack of productivity on the ground. Maalik Murphy was again forced to play the hero through the air through the air on the third and long time, and the beavers went for a record number of meters while they were short of. I feel that Pass Game was good, but Rungame Weve just finished our blocks a little longer, said attacking Lineman Jacob Strand. We have worked on it in practice, playing through and after the whistling. In the game, you are going to shed too early. Coach Cav always tells about the ball past the man, and that is our goal every representative. Cavanaugh can only scream so much against a young group who still works back to full health. Somehow, the beavers who take the ducks against the ducks during those first fifteen minutes. Hankerson and the company must also be sharper and more creative in finding holes. A failed exchange between Hankerson and Gabarri Johnson resulted in an awkward Saturday, and it seemed that Hankerson was constantly ran against a wall on the line of scrimmage. Salahadin Allah left the match to Oregon after he had put his toe, Pickering said, causing Cornell Hatcher Jr. The backup tasks took over. The idea of ​​involving more backs in the future, including Louisiana Tech Transfer Marquis Crosby, whom we don't have to see before the beavers, is something that OSU is considering illuminating his shortcomings. We are going to have intense ball protection, Pickering said. And we just have to be in love with our game plan of the future, and how we want to attack this couple (Houston). Being physical in the Run game. I think we want to become creative in the Run game. Just have the opportunity to let people miss in space, structure and prepare to know where defenders stand in line. Oregon State (0-4) vs Houston (3-0) When: Friday 26 September

Time: 19:30 pt

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

TV channel: ESPN

