Japan Open Tennis – Carlos Alcaraz on year 2025: 'The best season I have ever done so far'





Carlos Alcaraz: 'My goal in tennis is to be in the same table as the Legends' Alcaraz has only won seven titles this season, including the US and the French opens. On only 22, the Spaniard has six Grand Slam titles to his name and he is the favorite to win the Japan open in a competitive field, including the fifth rank Taylor FritzWho he lost this weekend on the Lever Cup. But Alcaraz made sure that he is not for himself for his greatness, despite the banner year he has. Asked if he thinks about the incomparable success with which he could end – Djokovic has a record 24 big championships – when it all is said and done, said Alcaraz, it is something that is not in my mind now. I was asked what your goal is in tennis. I always say that, ok, my goal in tennis is to be in the same table as the legends or the best players in history, but it's not something I think now. I have already achieved great things in just 22 years old. I already know that, but in the future I don't know how many things or how many tournaments I will achieve. So I think it is something that I have to take care of the details every day, about everything – practice well and we will see in the future. I think nobody knows the future, so what I think now is to do the good things I have done, follow the right path. I try to be the best player and the best person I can be every day. That's all I think now. Alcaraz or second rank Jannik Sinner Has won every Grand Slam in the last two years, with many who point to the start of a Big Two Era. Alcaraz succeeded in making the Italian better at the US Open, but he fully expects Sinner to adapt for their next match-up. He is going to change something from the last game, the same thing I did when I lost him a few times. I tried to be a better, better player. The next time I face him, I expect him to do the same, a few things will change. I have to be focused and I have to be ready for the changes. So we will see the next time I will face him. But as I said, we will see in the future how often I play against him and in what circumstances we will play. But right now it is going great.

