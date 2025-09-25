Inspiring thought of the week:

Pale September

I wore time like a dress that year

Autumn days waved softly around me like cotton on my skin

But when the Sintels of the summer lost and disappeared their breath

My heart got cold and only hollow rhythms sounded from the inside

– “Pale September”, Fiona Apple

Here on the lower 10 -headquarters, located in the Miami Poolside Cabana where university Semiotic specialists study the brown lines of Pat McAfee, we are sad because we know that for most of the nation the days of jumping in every swimming pool will quickly end. The remaining days in September have been taken in a few figures, soon followed by a single -digit temperature in those Polish.

For many, September cannot finish quickly enough. Of course I talk about the Pumpkin Spice Cartel and the teams of the bottom 10. The hope that those teams were worn in week 0 are anything but disappeared. Since October looms up, they are already halfway or more to a cache of losses that guarantee a season of the subs.500. The dreams they shared from earning a 6-6 berth for a bowl game in December are almost as bankrupt than the cryptocurrency bank that has not made any payment about her sponsorship of that bowl game.

But unfortunately everything is not lost. No team in the FBS ranges has more than four losses. There is another game weekend in September. There is still time for a change. Make sure you are not turned around so that you walk the ball in the wrong end zone.

August 30, 2012: Andre Parker van Kent State returns a Gedempte Punt against Towson and was tackled by his opponents. pic.twitter.com/kordprmydy – This day in Sportclips (@tdisportsclips) August 30, 2025

With apologies to Andre Parker, Earth, Wind & Fire and Steve Harvey, here is the last under September 10, 2025.

The Bearkats received a Konundrum for Texas Fanatiks. Do they koud them in friendly sides and tour management at manning?

The minutes did not succeed in covering the spread against the fighting byes of Open Date U. And by that we mean that they tried to have a picnic at Lexington Green and literally did not deliver the spread, which was flooded with ants. Yet that is better than being flooded by Tigers, which will happen this weekend at No. 20 Missouri.

There was also a bye in Westwood. Like in, “bye, coach.” Now it is eliminated for the pillow fight of the week, that tradition-rich Big at Rivalry game in Northworsern.

I was in Corvallis Midweek, just a few days before the game previously known as the Civil War. The mood for Oregon's matchup was a lot on the feelings of the Confederates when they arrived at the Appomattox Court House. The Postgame -mood was like when they left the courthouse and stepped into a stack of horse manure.

While this week I considered the coveted fifth place and again held many Clemson news conferences, I thought of the eternal words of Crash Davis and spoke with Nuke Laloosh in “Bull Durham”: “Your shower shoes have a fungus.

The golden flashes in the pan have a free week. Some can tell you that they will use that time to prepare for their week 6 trip to Oklahoma. But we know better. They are already looking ahead, as we should all be, for their 11 October Hosting or Umess in what all the start of our first official PfotWotyotcmb of 2025, the pillow fight of the Week of the Mega Bowl of the Year of the Century Mega Bowl.

The Woof Pack had somehow succeeded in escaping our evaluation scouts this season, despite a loss two weeks ago before the then Bottom 10 member Muddled Tennessee. That was logical when we found those scouts in Reno, fainting on the floor of the circus circus casino on top of a stacking Keno tickets and chicken wing bones.

I live in Charlotte, and there has always been this one man who follows me in the supermarket dressed in green-and-golden 49er equipment that sing “Boo! Bottom 10!” And throwing free cocktail weenie examples at me while gnawing at a beef stick. I would hit him in the nose, but that is not a way to treat a cousin.

The Redhawks have opened their season by losing three other teams that wear red: Wisconsin, Rutgers and UNLV. Now they are confronted with the FCS Lindenwood Lions, who wear black. If they lose it, they are destined to fall on their next opponent, Noord -Iillinois, which carries red and black.

Speaking of red, the Red Wolves have had a rough September, open with a victory on another set of Redhawks, Southeast Missouri State, but then lose three in a row. This includes a defeat of week 2 versus Arkansas, which amazingly not brought a way to lose in inexplicable heartbreaking way. Nowadays watching razorbacks football is when watching all those dashcam taps. It is not a matter of whether that truck will crash ahead in a light pole, but how.

Waiting list: Northworsern, Flori-Duh, Louisiana Rajun Cagings, Eastern Michigan University Emus, We are no longer in Kansas State, Georgia State, not southern, South Alabama Redundanties, Muddled Tennessee, Utepid, Give me Freedom or Give Akronmonious