How to Iowa Football vs. Indiana can view Peacock

: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City TV/stream: Peacock How you sign up for Peacock Peacock is a streaming service run by NBC. In recent years, a handful of sporting events in Iowa have been broadcast on Peacock, including a football match from 2023 vs. Northwestern on Wigley Field. You can register here for a Peacock account. To view live sports, you need the Premium or Premium Plus subscription. The premium subscription starts at $ 10.99 per month. Discounts are available for students. Look here to see if you are eligible. Tickets are available via Seatgeek. You can Find tickets here. Iowa has a 46-28-4 lead in the all time with Indiana. The Hawkeyes are currently on a four-game winning streak against the Hoisiers from 2014 and have won eight of the last nine. Indiana has not won in Kinnick Stadium since gaining a 38-20 victory in 2007. The Hoosiers are led by coach Curt Cignetti, who is at the helm in his second year. He took Indiana to the play -off of the University Football in his first season. The Hoosiers come from one of the most impressive victories of the early season. Indiana crushed Big ten Rival Illinois last week with a final score of 63-10. The victory helped Indiana jump in the latest AP Top 25 of No. 19 to no. 11. QB Fernando Mendoza, a transfer of CAL, fits exactly with the Hoosiers. He finished 21-out-23 last week for 267 Yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. For the season, Mendoza has thrown a nation-best 14 touchdowns without interception. Indiana is a favorite of 7.5 points, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The total for the game is set at 48.5 points. Stream KCCIs 'Big College Kickoff' Saturday morning KCCIs “Big College Kickoff” is back for a second season, and you can view it live Very local At 10.30 am every Saturday to November 29. KCCI Sports' Jeff Dubrof will organize every week with Shannon Ehrhardt Live from Iowa City of Ames. Very room is a streaming canal that offers 24/7 access to KCCI news, weather, original series and more. Download the very local app for free on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Smartphone. Click here for more information about Very Local . Subscribe to the YouTube page of KCCI Download the free KCCI app to get updates on the way: Apple | Google Play

