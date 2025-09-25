



The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its list of 128 nominees from the modern era for the 2026 class, and 20 former Patriots are among the consideration. While some only spent short stints in Foxborough, others helped to define the eras of Patriots Football. The list will be limited to 50 in mid -October by a screening committee and then further reduced to 25 semi -finalists, and then 15 finalists from the modern era, who will be announced later this fall. In addition to those finalists, the 50-person Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will regard three senior finalists, a coach finalist and a contributor finalist as potential members of the 2026 class. Here is a look at each of the 2026 nominees with Patriots tires: Rodney Harrison Harrison, a tone of safety and double super bowl champion, was a key figure in the dominance of the Patriots in the early 2000 and is already in the team of fame of the team. Adam Vinatieri One of the most clutch kickers in NFL history, Vinatieris Legacy in New England includes game-winning staircases in Super Bowls XXXVI and XXXVIII, as well as the Snow Bowl-Kick that helped launching the dynasty. Wes Welker Welker was a five-fold pro-bowler with New England and redefined the role of final recipient during his six seasons (20072012), who registered five 1,000 Yard seasons and led the competition three times in the receptions. Vince Wilfork Wilfork, a Patriots team Hall of Famer and five-time pro-bowler, was a dominant force in the middle for 11 seasons, won two super bowls and served as a defensive captain. Logan Mankins A six-time pro-bowler and cornerstone of the attacking line played Mankins for nine seasons in New England, earned all-pro enrivores and helped to anchor the line during several Super Bowl runs. Franchchi Bruschi, a heart and sovereign leader of the Patriots dynasty, won three Super Bowls and was named teams of the franchise and all-200s. He was admitted to the Patriots Team Hall of Fame in 2013. Asante Samuel Samuel, a cornerback from the ball that played in New England in New England, earned two super bowl-rings and led the NFL in interceptions in 2006. Corey Dillon Dillon was taken over in 2004 and sent the Patriots to a third Super Bowl title with a franchise record 1,635 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns that season. Brandon Lloyd Lloyd made a steady contribution in 2012 and caught 74 passes for 911 Yards and four touchdowns in his only season with the Patriots. Rich Gannon The experienced Quarterback was prepared by the Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL design of 1987, but was traded to the Vikings shortly thereafter. Larry -Centra A productive Pass-Catching Fullback played centers the last season of his 14-year career at the Patriots in 2003, which contributed to their Super Bowl XXXVIII Championship Run. Steven Jackson Jackson was signed late in the 2015 season and started the AFC champion match against Denver and scored a touchdown in his short patriots office. Fred Taylor The old Jaguars star joined the Patriots in 2009 and played two seasons in a rotation roll, with four touchdowns scored. Torry Holt Although he never played a snap with a regular season, Holt spent the 2010 season out of season and the training camp with the Patriots before he was placed on an injured reserve. Chad Johnson Known as Chad Ochocinco During his time in New England, Johnson played the 2011 season with the Patriots, catching 15 passes and appeared in Super Bowl XLVI. Reggie Wayne The old Colts Great signed with the Patriots in 2015, but was released before the regular season started. Brian Waters Waters joined the Patriots in 2011 and started every game at the right guard, earned a Pro Bowl nod and helped to reach the Super Bowl XLVI team. Ted Washington The massive nose equipment played a key role in the Super Bowl-winning defense of the Patriots 2003, clogged the middle and anchored the run game. James Harrison The Oude Steeler joined the Patriots at the end of 2017, starting in the play -offs and the recording of two bags in the AFC Championship Game. Adrian Wilson Wilson, signed in 2013, spent the season on a wounded reserve and never played a snap for the patriots. The last Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is announced for Super Bowl LX, with the induction ceremony for next summer.

