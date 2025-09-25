Crusaders were opening the season against RPI





The Ice Hockey team of the Holy Cross Women's Ice Hockey team starts with the 2025-2026 campaign when it hosts Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on 26 and 27 September. The Crusaders and the Engineers will be confronted every night at 6 pm, with both games being shown live on ESPN+. Holy Cross goes into his seventh year under head coach Katie LACHAPELLE And comes a season 2024-2025 in which it went 10-20-4 in general and 6-17-4 in Hockey East. The Crusaders are led by senior goalkeeper Abby Hornung Who earned a second team all-hockey East Honors a year ago. Hornung placed a 1.90 goals against the average in 2024-2025, while her .940 savings percentage was the best single-season brand in program history. Holy Cross also brings back the top six scorers from last year's team, including Junior Forward Emily Crovo who achieved a team-best 18 points on six goals and 12 assists. In addition, the Crusaders have added seven first -year students and one transfer, which will try to have an immediate impact. RPI is 0-2-0 this season so far and has dropped a few games on Minnesota State. Sophomore attacker Charlotte Wensley scored two goals in the series with the Mavericks, while Junior attacker Michaela Littlewood added two assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Maelee Ambrass and junior goalkeeper Reese Keating -split time in the net, combining for a 4.00 goals against average and 57 saves. Last year the engineers went 14-18-3 in general and went in ninth place in the ECAC with a 7-13-2 Mark in Conference Game. After the series with RPI, Holy Cross will travel to Delaware for a few games on 4 and 5 October. Follow the Crusaders

Follow the Ice Hockey team of the Holy Cross Women's Ice Hockey and all Crusader Athletics on social media!

X – @Hcrossswhockey | @scoholycross Instagram – @Hcrossswhockey | @scoholycross Facebook – Holy Cross Ladies Ice Hockey | Holy Cross Athletics Youtube – Avenues

