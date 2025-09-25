CWU football goes to West-New Mexico for a red-hot chili struggle

Ellenburg, wash. The central football team of the University of Washington will so far look at their longest road trip of the season with a long trip to Silver City, NM to continue in a Lone Star Conference Play in the Western New Mexico Mustangs this Saturday.

Game information:

Saturday 27 September

#17 Central Washington in West -New Mexico

17:00 PST

Ben Altamirano Field

Silver City, NM

Citation of CWU -Head football coach Chris Fisk:

“It is a team that is scored in bushes, but they were also scored in bushes. We really have to have the same approach when we take a week in and out. We have to keep that quarterback off the field because it is dangerous. Be very important this week.

Latest game:

Central Washington wasted no time to jump for West Texas A&M, so that an early interception was converted into a Kennedy McGill Touchdown only 45 seconds in the game. The wildcats continued to stack Justice Taylor hit another score and McGill later connected to Mason Juertgens For a strike of 78 meters to bring the score to 21-0 in the first quarter. The defense of CWU set the tone with several bags, an important fourth-down stop and another interception that Taylor's 31-Yard set hurry Touchdown. The buffs eventually came on the board with an RJ Martinez-Touchdown pass to C'ing Blanton, but a blocked pat kept the score on 28-6. CWU replied before half with McGill Finding Samaje Featherstone To send the wildcats during the break with 35-6.

The second half was more of the same. McGill threw touchdowns to Logan Brady And Andrew Molloy while Beau Phillips And Ryder Bumgarner Kept the ground game rolling. The defense of Wildcats continued to dominate and forced dots and turnover that WT kept out of the rhythm. A late 35-yard field goal of David Weber closed the score and provided a commander 52-6 CWU victory. The victory showed explosive plays on attack, lockdown defense and the performance of special teams that overwhelmed the buffs from start to finish.

The Wildcats attack shot on all cylinders behind Quarterback Kennedy McGill who was connected to 10 of 16 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, while they also led the basic attack with 62 hurrying and a different score. Justice Taylor bore 48 hasty yards and two touchdowns while Mason Juertgens Added 55 meters to the ground. Juertens also led the receiving corps with 78 yards and a touchdown on a single catch. Logan Brady Paced five steps for 68 yards, while Samaje Featherstone And Andrew Molloy Both found the end zone with touchdown receptions.

Defensively, CWU dominated with disturbing games all over the field. Logan Lisherness Allowed the unit with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a bag. Tyler King Had a striking achievement, recording five tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 pockets for a loss of 34 yards. Jalen Owens And Javont Walker Each registered a pass in addition to their four and three tackles, respectively. Brogan De'asis three tackles added, half a tackle for loss and a forced junk, while And photos Made three tackles, two bags and a messy recovery. Chase Coals incised with three tackles and a break, while Jalen Webber And Mikaio advised contributed with tackles for loss. King Williams And Mika Roberson both intercepts fit and broke a different while Chase LoidHamer A break and a blocked staircase added.

In special teams, Wyatt Redding The punishing tasks handled with two stairs for 61 yards and eight kicks off of a total of 490 yards. Kicker David Weber Was sharp, drill a field goal of 35 meters and hit a perfect 7-out-7 on extra points to complete the dominant performance of the wildcats.

About the Mustangs:

Western New Mexico is currently 1-3 of the season and 0-2 in Lone Star Conference Play. They opened their season with a large 35-21 victory over Adams State at home before they fell 69-55 in New Mexico Highlands in the La Batalla Bowl. In their LSC opener, WNMU fell at home with 58-27 to West Texas A&M before he fell 56-27 on the road in the sixth rank Angelo State.

The Mustangs are currently an average of 36 points per game and give up 51 points per game to their opponents. WNMU has introduced itself in the Pass attack, on average 366.5 passing yards per match, while their opponents on average 251.25 passing yards per match. On the ground, the positions are on average 100 meters per game, while their opponents recruit on average 259 hurry per game.

This year, Connor Ackerley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in NCAA Division II, on average 345.5 passing yards per match for 1,382 Yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He passes this season with a clip of 65.06 percent. This year he added 60 hasty yards to a team-high 45 attempts. Leading the hasty charge for WNMU is Gabriel Levy and Diego Morales who have so far recruited raised 117 and 114 hurrying with Levy who earns a touchdown, but Zay Savoie leads the team with three hasty touchdowns. Deuce Zimmerman leads the receiving corps with 26 receptions for 439 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony Flores and Morales are the next in line for the 'Stangs with 265 and 203 receiving yards and three and two touchdowns, respectful.

Diego Diaz and Bradly Harris lead the tackling for the Mustang defense, each with 20 tackles. Chris Kalu-Benjamin, Cole Lalama and Diaz Pacen Wnmu with 2.5 tackles for loss each while Seth Barron, Christian Nunally, Nate Bohlken and Kalu Benjamin all have a bag to lead the Mustangs. Clayton Zentner and Sheldon Williams have each set an interception this season, while Zentner leads the 'Stangs with four pass -Break -ups. Terrell Dolberry has had two quarterback in a hurry, while six different Mustangs have restored a mess, but Zentner and Lalama are walking the road to the road to force two mess each.

Benjamin Crouch has 15 points on season for a total of 525 yards and an average of 35 yards per point with one point landing in the 20-Yard line of the opponents and three sails for more than 50 Yards. The 'Stangs have to try a field goal this season. Talan Tinsley is the most important kicker for kick -offs that started 16 times this season for a total of 854 yards and an average of 53.4 yards per shovel. Davey Morales has returned two points for a total of 12 yards, while Williams is the most important returner for kick -offs with 10 returns so far this season for 210 yards and an average of 21 yards per return.

Following:

The 'Cats will return to the' Burg to face the other team that represents New Mexico in the Lone Star Conference, the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds (1-3, 1-1 LSC). The 'Cats and' Hounds will arrive at Steve Hertling Field in Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday 4 October at 6:00 PM.