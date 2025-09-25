The youngest team of England is confronted with test competitions at European U13 champions





September 25, 2025 | Paul Stimpson A emphatic victory over Estonia was sandwiched by defeats to a higher -ranked Romania and Croatia when England received their mixed team campaign at the European championships under 13 years of age. England, arranged at No. 18, were signed in group B, where they met in their first match against second seeds Romania. Dimitar Dimitrov & Amber Lemmon lost a narrow four-game Doubles match to Mihai Iordan & Kariss Serban, and Lemmon later led Serban 2-1 before he lost 5-0 when England was beaten 5-0, although never defeated. England then defeated Estonia 5-0 and only dropped one match over the five individual games. This has set up an important match against Croatia in 11th place to decide second place in the group. Sinan Surensoy & Lemmon were beaten in four in the opening doubles, and Assil Sarris defeat by Sara Rivetti left England with a lot to do. Dimitrov withdrew one with a fine 3-2 (11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-6) wins Matija Zohil, but Lemmon's defeat by Karla Ivcic meant that England could not win, although Surensoy did have a shine on the final scoreline with a 3-0 victory. England is now confronted with Portugal and Slovenia in the second group stage of the competition in Kosta, Sweden. Sursoy in costs in costs Result Mixed team

Group b

Romania 5 England 0

Mihai Iordan & Kariss Serban BT Dimitar Dimitrov & Amber Lemmon 3-1 (11-6, 12-14, 11-8, 11-9)

Nadalia Ionascu BT Asili Sarri 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9)

Let us 11-7, 11-8, 11-8)

Sermon BT BT 3-2 (9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5)

Jordan BT Dimitrov 3-0 (15-13, 11-5, 11-5) England 5 Estonia 0

Dimitrov & Lemmon BT Marat Fjodorov & Arina Sokolova 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-7)

Sarri BT Anastassia Boglova 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-9)

Sursoy BT Matvei Sootskov 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-2)

Lemon BT Scolova 3-1 (10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-2)

Dimitrov BT Fjodorov 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-4) Croatia 3 England 2

Ivan Smiljanic & Karla Ivcic BT Suresoy & Lemmon 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9)

Sara Rivetti BT Sarri 3-0 (15-13, 11-8, 11-5)

Dimitrov BT Matija Zohil 3-2 (11-5, 8-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-6)

IVCIC BT Lemmon 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-4)

Sursoy BT Smiljanic 3-0 (11-8, 14-12, 11-4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/englands-youngest-team-face-testing-matches-at-european-u13-champs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos