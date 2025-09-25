Sports
Four questions for the Nebraska -football team went into the Bye week
The Nebraska football team lost 30-27 to a Michigan team on Saturday, to be honest, more talented and looked more physical than the Huskers. It was a disappointing result for Husker Nation, because The Big Red has now lost 28 consecutive games to rank opponents, to go along with six consecutive losses in conference openers.
However, there is still enough season left and still a chance for Nebraska to take another step forward in the third year to Matt Rhules at the helm. With that in mind we look at four questions for the Nebraska football team, the day went into the day.
How much can the Run defense be resolved in the season?
It was a concern that the season went and it remained a concern to enter the game against the Wolverines. After losing Senior Stalwarts Nash Hutmacher, Ty Robinson and John Bullock, and the losing important contributors such as Jimari Butler and Mikai Gbayor of the transfer portal, we knew it would be a transition year for the defense. Not to mention the fact that the unit has a new coordinator in John Butler to join various new position coaches.
Given all that change, Nebraskas Young Defense does a number of things very well. They have the #1 pass defense in the country and are in the top 25 of scoring defense and total defense. Defending the run has of course been their biggest challenge. Is this something that can be solved in the middle of the season? Or at least improved? If Nebraska wants to overthrow a few Big Ten teams that they have not defeated in several years (such as Minnesota and Iowa in particular), they must be able to stop the run.
How do we have to be about the attacking line?
The attacking line was seen as one of the strengths of the team that came in the season. It has a tough experienced presence, with boys like Henry Lutovsky, Justin Evans, Teddy Prochaska and Turner Corcoran, to go along with two transfers that were expected to be an immediate impact: guard Rocco Spindler from Notre Dame and Tackle Elijah Pritchett from Alabama.
It was worrying to see Quarterback Dylan Raiola running for his life for most of Saturday afternoon. Moreover, Nebraska is on average about 145 hasten per match at 4.2 yards per Carry. Not terrible, but certainly not a dominant hasty attack. Part of it has to do with the attack that clearly leans more heavily on the pass this year, where Raiola looks fantastic because of four competitions and have countless weapons at his disposal. But we all know, the further we get in Big Ten Play, the more important it will be to let the ball run and 2) can protect the quarterback. For me, the attacking line is currently an open question.
Special teams Blip on the radar, or persistent concern?
Playing special teams has been unambiguously better in 2025. Better than everything we have seen in a long time. Yet it was worrying to see a missed field goal, and a miss on a point -backkeer that Nebraska returned and put one disc before it even started. These are the kind of small mistakes that can turn a big game when the error margin is small. Were these miscues just a blip on the radar, or should we be stuck for another eight -year season to hold our breath every time one of the special teams comes on the field? I am pretty sure in the new coordinator Mike Ekelers to make every special team of unit function in a high level in a short order, but after the last years of setbacks in the third phase, Husker fans can be forgiven to protect their eyes next time that the big red tries a field goal.
How do the Huskers bounce back?
After the bye week, Nebraska welcomes Michigan State in Lincoln. Just like the Huskers, the Spartans will have a BYE week on Saturday and will come in with a 3-1 record, just went 3-0 in the non-conference and then lost their Big Ten opener to USC, 45-31. This looks like a much improved Michigan State team, and it will certainly not be a cake wall for Nebraska. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completes 68% of his passes, after he has thrown 868 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception so far in the season. Chiles is also the second leading Rusher, after he had worn the ball 40 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns. After a few down years, head coach Jonathan Smith has the program in East Lansing Trending Up, and the Huskers will have to come out of the total week to take on the challenge.
As always, GBR for life.
Tell us what you think, ordinary fans. Wo like to hear from you.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Si
