Sports
Field Hockey returns home for top 5 matchup
Andrew Madsen/KLC photos
The bears have the chance to achieve their highest ranked victory in program history on Friday.
Bears Host No. 3 Virginia, UC Davis
After playing a few road races to open Acc Play against no. 2 North Carolina and no. 7 Duke last weekend, the California Field hockey team returns to Underhill Field for another top 25 -matchup against No. 3 Virginia on Friday at 6 p.m. PT before the weekend against UC Davis is closed on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Cal is always 2-3 against Virginia. The most recent matchup came in a 4-3 loss in Virginia on September 20, 2024. In that match, Liz Klompaker scored a few goals while Maya Hoepfner Had one.
Cal is always 32-7-1 against UC Davis and has won eight in a row. Klompmaker and Hoepfner combined for five of the six goals scored against the aggies in two meetings last season.
A victory against the Cavaliers would be the highest ranked victory of Cal since the beating of No. 5 Penn State, 3-2 (OT) on 1 September 2023 and the highest ranked victory in the history of programs.
Last time -out
Cal comes from one of a few road losses to open the ACC game last weekend. The Golden Bears fell at no. 2 North Carolina, 5-1, before they lost no. 7 Duke 3-0.
- Klompmaker scored the only goal for the bears in the match against the Tarhels on the last three straight penalty corner attempts. Holly Pears And Dear Schalk were credited with assists about the goal.
- Cal finished with six penalty corners to the seven of North Carolina.
- The bears closed the Blue Devils in the second half, but were surplus 11-3. Duke had a total of seven penalty corners, but Cal successfully defended them.
2025 Trends
- Klompmaker has registered at least one goal in four of the last five games and has now had a career-high three goals in two games this season (Delaware, Ohio).
- 10 different bears have registered at least one assist this season on the 20 goals of CAL. Schalk leads the team with five in sixth place in the ACC.
- Cal has already had 20+ shots in three games after only three of such competitions last season and in four in 2023.
- Against three ranked teams (Harvard, North Carolina and Duke), CAL is 4.7 saves per match on average.
2024 Summary
The California Field Hockey team ended its inaugural season as a member of the ACC with a general record of 7-10 after a 6-1 start. The Golden Bears could be seen in the Penn Monto/NFHCA di National Coaches Poll three times during the season, which marked their first performance in the ranking since 2018.
The Bears went to the ACC championship for the first time in the program history and fell 5-0 in the first round to North Carolina, who conquered the ACC Championship 2024. The Donna Fong director of Field Hockey, Shellie OnsteadInsured her 300th career victory in a 2-1 victory in the regular season against Louisville, who also gave the program his very first ACC competition win.
The bears were led by Acc Freshman of the Year Liz KlompmakerWho led the team in points (31), goals (15) and game-winning goals (5). Klompmaker registered at least two goals in six games during the 2024 campaign. Canisha Van Duyn Made an immediate impact in her only season in Cal, which led the bears in assists (11) and defensive rescues (7) while he is second in the team in points (17). Both Klompmaker and Van Duyn were appointed as the NFHCA All-Region and All-ACC teams.
300 victories
Onstead is now one of the only eight active head coaches in the country that have reached the 300-win club. She is also one of the only 23 head coaches of all time to reach the milestone.
Fresh faces
The Golden Bears welcome 11 new players of this year's selection, which includes six freshmen and five transfers. This year's newcomers emphasize first -year student Emma Becker and graduate transfer Dear Schalk. Becker was a striking one for her club team, the Dusseldorfer Hockey Club, while Schalk was a full-time starter at Iowa and the Hawkeyes in earning three consecutive NCAA tournaments of 2021-23.
Recurring experience
Cal will have a lot of experience to come back to the team, because it returns six full-time starters from last season, emphasized by Klompmaker, which was appointed as the All-Accel team in advance. Also expects he will have an impact, is the keeper Delphine Ayitey -HammondHe missed last year due to an injury, but the Suribton Hockey Club helped win the Eurohockey Club Championship 2024 before he came to Cal.
About the Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia is currently 6-0 and has an impressive five victories on the top 25 opponents this season. The Cavaliers finished third in the most recent NFHCA survey and contain Mia Abello and Suze Leemans who were both appointed as the all-accord season team and the NHFCA waiting list for the preseason.
About the UC Davis Aggies
UC Davis is currently 4-4 and comes from a 6-0 win against Long Island University. The aggies play in their first season as part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Network after participating in the America East Conference. This will be the first of two meetings between the UC Davis and Cal.
Post posted
For the coverage of Cal Field Hockey, follow the bears on X/Twitter (@Calfieldhockey), Instagram (@Calfieldhockey) and Facebook (/Calfh/).
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
