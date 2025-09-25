Nigeria, Egypt, others fight for London 2026 World Championships in Tunis





The best African table tennis players will come together in Tunis for qualifying for the ITTF World Team Championships 2026 in London. Africas Table Tennis Giants, Nigeria and Egypt, will lead qualification for the ITTF World Team Championships 2026 in London, the United Kingdom, while the continents top teams meet in Tunis, Tunisia, for the 2025 ITTF African Championships from 12 to 19 October. London 2026 marks a historical centenary and returns to the world championships to the city where it all started in 1926. The Tunis tournament serves as the official African qualification event, with the best performing men's and women's teams that protect their place at the sports stage of sport. In humans Division, Nigeriawest Africa Dominant Forceande Noord -African powerhouse will be accompanied by Tunisia, Algeria, CTE Divor, Madagascar, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Angola, Angola, Angola, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camera, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camera, camera, camera, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camera, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoonon, camoonon, camoonon, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoono, camoonon, camoono, camoono, camoon, and camoon.

Tunis 2025



The women's field contains Egypt, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Ghana, Ethiopia, Botswana, CTE Divor, Uganda, Madagascar, Dr. ir. Congo, Cameron, South Africa, Angola, Algeria and Gastnation Tunisia. With London in sight, the battle for qualifying will intensify during the last three days of the Continental Tournament, where all eyes will be on Nigeria and Egypt while they extend their legendary rivalry. According to the ITTF, London 2026 will contain 64 teams in both the expansion of the events of people and ladies of the previous format of 40 teams. This growth reflects the worldwide rise of table tennis and opens the door for more countries to compete at the highest level. The tournament will unfold over two iconic locations in London. The Copper Box Arena organizes the opening rounds from 28 April to 1 May, followed by the main table in Wembley Arena from 2 to 10 May, where the world's elite will compete for the ultimate price. Each gender sees 64 teams divided into 16 groups of four, with Round-Robin competitions that determine the progression. An important innovation in the format is the introduction of phase 1a and phase 1b: Phase 1a contains the top eight teams (seven highest ranked plus host country) split into two groups. All eight are automatically ahead, with group results that determine Seedings. Phase 1B consists of the remaining 56 teams, divided into 14 groups. The 14 group winners and six best second placed teams qualify directly. The remaining eight second placed teams enter a provisional knockout round, with four winners to complete the main drawing of 32 teams. From the first serve in the copper box to the last point in Wembley, London 2026 promises not only to celebrate the current power of global table tennis, but also the remarkable journey that started in the same city a century ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsesports.ng/other-sports/story/nigeria-egypt-others-battle-for-london-2026-world-championship-spots-in-tunis-2025092506085168254 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos