Sinner makes 'many small changes' after the defeat of Alcaraz

Italian reflects more on US Open Final Nederay for Beijing Opener

September 24, 2025

Getty images World No. 2 Jannik Sinner pursues his third title of the season in Beijing.

By Sam Jacot

Two and a half weeks after his American open last defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner had time to process his loss of four set in New York and changes change.

The Italian conquered the Spaniard in the final of Wimbledon in July, but struggled to match the 22-year-old at Flushing Meadows, where Alcaraz improved to 10-5 in the pair Lexus ATP Head2head series. Small Tweaks are now the name of the game for Sinner, who again met Alcaraz against the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

We thought a lot about the latter, Sinner said prior to his opening match at the China Open in Beijing. We are working on new things. We change many small things. The amount of errors at the moment is certainly a bit higher, but I hope this will recover.

It's just a matter of time. I don't know how much I can do [implement changes] On the actual match court, because one thing is practicing and one thing is match. Let's look. I am very motivated. It is great to work on something new, then we see how this ends. We always try to move forward. A step in the front is always better than two steps back. Let's see what we can do.

Sinner won Majors on the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season and hopes to catch another title in Beijing in the following week, where he leads the field as the best seed. The Italian triumphed in the Chinese capital in 2023 and then lost in the title match last year to Alcaraz, who is competing this week at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo.

Sinner arrives in Beijing with a new member in his team after adding physiotherapist Alejandro Resicoff.

He is a very experienced physio, which is clearly 15 years on the ATP tour, Sinner said. Even before he had other tennis players, he has a lot of experience. He also respects how we are as a team. It is not that he comes in and he changes everything. If he sees that we have or can improve something for my body, he is here to help. This is how it works.

But it also takes time. I worked with him a bit in the years that I didn't have my physio. Not so much. It is clear that it is now for me, it is a huge privilege. He is super, super experienced.

The number 2 player in the PIF ATP Rankings Sinner will be confronted with former Beijing finalist Marin Cilic in his opening match at the ATP 500 Hard-Court event and will hope for another deep run to close the gorge on World No. 1 Alcaraz, who returned to the top location after the US Open Final.

Sinner is 37-5 of the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index and has already qualified for this year's Nitto ATP final in Turin, after he won the prestigious end-of-year event last season.