Sports
Jannik Sinner who makes 'many small changes' after Carlos Alcaraz defeat ATP Tour
Beijing
Sinner makes 'many small changes' after the defeat of Alcaraz
Italian reflects more on US Open Final Nederay for Beijing Opener
September 24, 2025
Getty images
World No. 2 Jannik Sinner pursues his third title of the season in Beijing.
By Sam Jacot
Two and a half weeks after his American open last defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner had time to process his loss of four set in New York and changes change.
The Italian conquered the Spaniard in the final of Wimbledon in July, but struggled to match the 22-year-old at Flushing Meadows, where Alcaraz improved to 10-5 in the pair Lexus ATP Head2head series. Small Tweaks are now the name of the game for Sinner, who again met Alcaraz against the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.
We thought a lot about the latter, Sinner said prior to his opening match at the China Open in Beijing. We are working on new things. We change many small things. The amount of errors at the moment is certainly a bit higher, but I hope this will recover.
It's just a matter of time. I don't know how much I can do [implement changes] On the actual match court, because one thing is practicing and one thing is match. Let's look. I am very motivated. It is great to work on something new, then we see how this ends. We always try to move forward. A step in the front is always better than two steps back. Let's see what we can do.
Sinner won Majors on the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season and hopes to catch another title in Beijing in the following week, where he leads the field as the best seed. The Italian triumphed in the Chinese capital in 2023 and then lost in the title match last year to Alcaraz, who is competing this week at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo.
Sinner arrives in Beijing with a new member in his team after adding physiotherapist Alejandro Resicoff.
He is a very experienced physio, which is clearly 15 years on the ATP tour, Sinner said. Even before he had other tennis players, he has a lot of experience. He also respects how we are as a team. It is not that he comes in and he changes everything. If he sees that we have or can improve something for my body, he is here to help. This is how it works.
But it also takes time. I worked with him a bit in the years that I didn't have my physio. Not so much. It is clear that it is now for me, it is a huge privilege. He is super, super experienced.
The number 2 player in the PIF ATP Rankings Sinner will be confronted with former Beijing finalist Marin Cilic in his opening match at the ATP 500 Hard-Court event and will hope for another deep run to close the gorge on World No. 1 Alcaraz, who returned to the top location after the US Open Final.
Sinner is 37-5 of the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index and has already qualified for this year's Nitto ATP final in Turin, after he won the prestigious end-of-year event last season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-beijing-2025-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Para -Table Tennis nestles for third place in New -Zeeland
- US President Donald Trump asked to head Gaza “board of peace”. #Gaza #Israel #US #BBCNews
- Paul Finebaum says he plans to come to the American Senate
- Donald Trump pushes the theory of racist conspiracy in the end -of -evening republication chain
- In a hurry, advised to serve Islam …
- After brushing Bermuda this week, Humberto steals England into a storm
- Veldhockey seems to expand the winning streak on Tuesday at home vs. SNHU
- La County Blocks Edition of the earthquake safety report for Download SkyScraper
- In the United Nations speech, Beijing clearly shows its intention to withdraw global standards, entering Trump's retirement :: Wral.com
- PM Modi inaugurates the newly built office of Delhi BJP
- Live updates: Trump, Netanyahu meets on the agreement with the hostage of Gaza
- Womens Tennis competes in OVC Fall Invitational