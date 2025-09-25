Sports
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup 2025 Time, teams, last scenarios | Cricket -Nieuws
Pakistan will face Bangladesh on Thursday in an eliminator prior to the Sunday final of the Asia Cup 2025, where India is waiting.
Who: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
What: T20 Asia Cup Super Fours
When: Thursday, September 25 at 6:30 pm (2:30 PM GMT)
Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emiraten (VAE)
How to follow: Al Jazeera Sports Live Build-Up starts at 10:30 GMT for our extensive text commentary current.
Pakistan Pace Bowler and former captain Shahen Shah Afridi says that his team is ready to make a complete effort to lift the 2025 Asia Cup, with a potentially delightful Rematch against India in Prospect in Sunday's final.
Recommended stories
List of 4 itemsEnd of the list
Pakistan survived a Wiebel against Sri Lanka in their second game in the Super Fours stage to keep their campaign alive with a five-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
India, who faces Sri Lanka on Friday in their last Super Fours match, defeated Bangladesh with 41 points in Dubai on Wednesday to secure their place in the final with a match saving in the current phase.
Pakistan and Bangladesh will now compete in what Thursday is in fact an eliminator for the final.
India and Pakistan met twice in this edition of the regional competition, but the neighbors have never played against each other in an Asia Cup final.
The tournament, played this time in the VAE under the Twenty20 format, began as a one-day International (ODI) championship in 1984, and this is the 17th edition.
India are the holders and they defeated Pakistan in both earlier competitions during this edition, but left-arm sailor Shaheen was in a bullish mui after 3-28 against Sri Lanka.
We are here to win the cup, whatever team in the final, we are ready to beat them, Shaheen said before Indias victory to Bangladesh.
If Pakistan reaches the final, India will start again as strong favorites who have won 12 of 15 T20is between the two countries.
India has also won the last seven internationals against Pakistan since September 2022, four T20i's and three odis.
That series led India-skipper Suryakumar Yadav to explain that India-Pakistan is no longer a rivalry.
In both victories for India in the VAE there were no handshakes that added another low to an already intense rivalry.
It is his opinion that let him tell that, Shaheen from Suryakumars said those comments.
It is our job to win the Asia Cup, and we will make a complete effort to do that.
Form guide: Pakistan
Last five results (most recent first): WLWLW
Form guide: Bangladesh
Last five results (most recent first): LWWLW
Team news: Pakistan
Despite the criticism of their decision to replace Hasan Nawaz with Hussain Talat, Pakistan remained at the Tempo-Bowling all-rounder. Talat delivered two wickets and scored 32 points to seal the victory against Sri Lanka and should hold his place in the XI.
Predicted Pakistan XI:
Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (Captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (WICKETKEPER), Mohammad Nawaz, Mhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shahe Afriid, HARIS RARAF, HARIS RARAR Ahmed.
Team news: Bangladesh
The Tigers called the changes for their last match against India, after they had played the same two sides for it.
Captain and Wicketkeeper Litton Das was the most striking omission of the side struck by India, with Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Shak Mahedi Hasan also miss.
Jaker Ali took over as a captain and keeper for the India competition, while Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib were all drawn up as cover.
Predicted Bangladesh XI:
Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (Captain, Wicekekeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rise Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
|
