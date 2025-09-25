Sports
2025-26 Fantasy Hockey-Breakout candidates
Identifying Fantasy Hockey Breakout candidates on the concept day is an excellent way to find value in the later rounds and to win Fantasy League championships. For the 2025-26 season, I decided to limit the scope by excluding skaters from the first and second-year-olds from the comparison. Yet a lot of youth will be shown because they are ready to take the next step after picking up a valuable NHL experience.
They are in favorable positions to receive increased roles in the coming campaign and must have significant consequences.
Logan Cooley: Key Fantasy Asset for Utah Mammoth
Cooley made a lot of progress in his second season and earned 25 goals and 40 assists in 75 performances after collecting 44 points in 82 outings in his Rookie campaign. He is already well on his way to becoming a star, and he should find a different equipment in 2025-26. After spending the majority of the first half of the year on the second line, he performed exceptionally well alongside Clayton Keller on the top combination in the second half of 2024-25.
The 21-year-old Cooley will probably close the number 1 role of the team this season, and the increase in responsibilities, including more minutes in Power-Play situations, should improve his statistics. He has 30 goals and should comfortably surpass the 70-point plateau.
Matthew Knies: Rising Star for Toronto Maple Leafs
After his promotion to the top, Breesden Knies significant steps in the 2024-25 season. He set 29 goals, 58 points, 153 shots on Net and 182 hits in 78 games. Although his 19.1 shooting percentage may seem high, it is realistic sustainable. The majority of his chances were high-doGers around the front of the goal, and he gets many opportunities in the 2025-26 campaign with Linemate Auston Matthews who knows Pucks to opposite goalkeepers. The 22-year-old Knies plays a physical game that improves its value in Banger competitions. He will register large minutes and can flirt with the 70-point marker.
Leo Carlsson: Promising talent for Anaheim Ducks
After he was slowly taken during his smoking year, Carlsson became a fixture in the line-up in the 2024-25 campaign. His score rates improved despite reductions of shots per 60 minutes and average ice age per match. However, he must remedy these worries this season. He will probably see playing time in all situations for the ducks. He has a good chance of cementing himself as a go-to producer, whether in addition to veterans Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn and Troy Terry, he skates, or plays with fellow talents such as Cutter Gauthier and Mason Mctavish. The 20-year-old Carlsson delivered 20 goals, 45 points and 114 Schoten on the goal of 76 performances last season. The No. 2 selection in the NHL Entry Draft 2023 has the potential to jump this campaign on the 60-point marker.
William Eklund: emerging playmaker for San Jose Sharks
Eklund registered a team-high 41 assists and became second on the sharks with 58 points and 16 Power-Play points in 77 performances last season. His 2024-25 performance meant an important leap forward after he had 45 points in 80 games in the 2023-24 campaign. He was given a lift of having Rookie sensation Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, the latter of which joined the team via the Free Office in July 2024. The 22-year-old Eklund still has room to grow further, and a 20-target and 60-plus point effort is well within its reach. He has another season more about his entry -level contract, but after signing a three -year contract of $ 16.8 million in the summer, he will be part of the exciting young core of the team for the near future.
Adam Fantilli: A Top Fantasy Prospect in Columbus
In his second -year season last year, Fantilli brought the team leader with 31 goals and finished third on the Blue Jackets with 48 even points. When Sean Monahan went down with a wrist injury, Fantilli went to the top line and achieved 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games.
The 20-year-old Fantilli remained hot over the piece, delivered 10 goals on 35 shots and added two assists in 13 onions. Although it is unlikely that he retains that level of shooting bravery in the course of a full season, he has a considerable fantasy appeal in his third NHL season. He is a valuable top-six attacker in a Columbus team that bound the seventh in the competition in goals per match (3.26) last campaign. He also earned 113 hits, making him a budanger-league keeper. If he gets an increased role on the male benefit of this campaign, he could cross the 60-point plateau.
Cole Perfetti: Rising Stock in Fantasy Leagues
Perfetti placed career heights in 2024-25, with 32 assists, 50 points, 143 shots on goal and 71 hits over all 82 games in the regular season. He also clocked a personal best average ice age of 15:11 per game, which probably seems to climb even higher in 2025-26 after Nikolaj Ehlers left for the Carolina Hurricanes via a free desk. The five-on-five production of Perfetti will be interesting to check, especially if he plays Jonathan Tools and Gustav Nyquist besides newcomers. Yet there is a lot to be found in Perfetti's fantasy of this campaign, especially when he protects a place on the top combination of Power-Play. He could be within the reach of 60-70 point.
Will Cuylle: Fantasy potential with the New York Rangers
Cuylle made a name for himself in fantasy formats that promote the physical game by ranking fourth in the NHL with 301 hits last season. He also generated 20 goals, 45 points, 152 shots on net and 50 blocked shots in 82 games. After collecting nine goals and 18 points in 21 games during a hot start of the 2024-25 campaign, he delayed drastically in the midst of the Rangers. However, he succeeded in providing 12 points, including nine helpers, in 20 outings to end the year. He registered most of his playing time in the play with JT Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin. With Kreider from the picture, Cuylle has the chance to settle as a top six attacker for the Rangers in 2025-26. The 23-year-old Cuylle will be a valuable source of hits, and his attacking game is expected to continue to improve.
