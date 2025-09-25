



Bhubaneswar: Sports enthusiasts in Odisha stand up for a treat, since the State organizes the 28th ITTF-Attabe Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025. The prestigious championship takes place from 11 to 15 October 2025, in the Athletics Center of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The event is jointly organized with the support of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the Odisha Table Tennis Association and the Sports and Youth Services department, Government of Odisha. Nearly 500 participants, including players and support staff from 22 countries—India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau-China, Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Uzbekistan Will participate in the competition. Both men's and DameS teams will compete for the highest awards, with the best performing parties that qualify for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 in London. The sports conference in the Kalinga Stadium has tackled a press conference today and said Sport Suryabanshi Suraj: “It is a matter of pride and honor that Odisha is organizing the Asian table tennis team championships for accommodation, hospital championships and security for the players for the first time.” He also announced in addition to this international event, Odisha will also organize two other major competitions in Kalinga Stadium: the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships (10-14 October 2025) and the ITF Masters 100 Tennis Tournament (11-15 October 2025). “The at the same time organizing three national and international sporting events is proof of our dedication to sports and athletes. TTFI President Kamlesh Mehta expressed confidence in Odisha's ability to successfully organize the tournament and noted: “Odisha has recorded a special place for himself in sports outlet at international level.” The press conference was also attended by Rabindra Parida, Secretary, Odisha Table Tennis Association; N. Ganesan, tournament director; and Vedula Vijay, director, sports and youth services department.

