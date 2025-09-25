Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: Is Tennis Star in problems after a dramatic fall in Japan open?





Carlos Alcaraz, who seemed to argue with his own coaching box, defeated Sebastian Baez on Thursday to continue to the second round of the Japan, despite a serious -looking ankle injury. The Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to the Sebastian Baez of Argentina during their gentlemen Singles Round-of-32 match on the ATP Japan Open Tennis Tournament in Tokyo on September 25, 2025 (photo by Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP) (AFP) The top seeds wounded his ankle on the hard court in Tokyo with the opening set on 2-2. After having received medical attention and extensive cover, Alcaraz continued to play and then claimed a break to take a 54 lead. The Spaniard box then seemed to stop him. The game was stopped again by rain, which caused further delay. When the players returned to cover, Alcaraz dominated the rest of the game. After surviving the first set with 6-4 with its only break, the Spaniard dominated the second set 6-2 to win. In the second round, Alcaraz is planned to take against the Zizou Bergs of Belgium or Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. He will now probably undergo a scan on his damaged left ankle. Also read: Meet Commandants QB Jayden Daniels Mother Sportgent Regina Jackson Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update: I was worried I was also scared, I'm not going to lie, said Alcaraz after the game. When I landed on the ankle, I was afraid to be honest because it didn't feel right in the beginning. “I am just happy that I was able to play afterwards and play such good tennis. Let's look. I think it will not be easy for me the next day. I will try to recover, to do what is needed to be ready for the next round. It was unlucky. I would have felt a bit guilty if I couldn't continue and some tennis could play for the fans, so I just tried to have a good mindset and give everything I have. Alcaraz Last weekend Alcaraz participated in his first competition since he took his sixth Grand Slam victory in New York, the Laver Cup in San Francisco, home. During a rain delay, a very irritated Alcaraz spoke extensively with his team after breaking Baez to take a 5-4 lead in the opening set. The circumstances ensured that the piece was stopped temporarily, but as soon as it resumed, Alcaraz won the opening set. In the second set, which ended within an hour and a half, Alcaraz Baez easily defeated without having to take a break. He has now won 48 of his previous 51 games and improved his season record to 63-7.

