



Philadelphia The field hockey team of the University of Pennsylvania Take on Ivy League -Vijand Dartmouth on Friday 26 September at 3 p.m. in Ellen Vagelos Field Penn (3-3, 0-1 Ivy League) vs. Dartmouth (2-3, 0-1 Ivy League) Friday 26 September | 3 pm Philadelphia, Pa. Penn vs dartmouth The Quakers are always 28-16-3 against the Big Green, who are currently driving a nine-game extraction streak. The last victory of Dartmouth came in 2014 when they defeated the Quakers 5-3 in Hanover, NH Penn enters the matchup that is looking for successive matches for the first time this season, after they had taken Drexel home last Sunday. Dartmouth will try to bounce back after dropping his last three games against Umass, Harvard and New Hampshire. Both teams have so far been 0-1 in Ivy League games this season. Quaker Not *Four different quakers scored a goal in Sunday's victory against Drexel, including Julia Ryan Who leads the Team in goals this season (4). * Before Roberts Scored her third goal of the year and also added an assist to the dragons. *The red and blue dartmouth darts last year 3-0 in their matchup on Memorial Field in Hanover, NH *Keeper Ruby de Frees was named Penn Athlete of the Week last week Currently posting a 0.689 savings percentage with 2.38 goals allowed per match this season. *The Quakers ride a win of nine games against the Big Green, with the last loss in 2014. *The Quakers want to win back-to-back competitions for the first time this season. Scouting the Big Green *Junior Ella Bowman and second -year student and Amelie Luessmann leads the attack with three goals each. Bowman has scored two winning goals this season, the second most in the Ivy League. *Two players are in the top 11 in the Ivy League in Assists (Ella Bowman, # 11) (Riley Remoled # 6). Follow @pennfieldhockey on X and on Instagram for the newest about Penn Field Hockey and on the web on pennathletics.com. #Fightonpenn

