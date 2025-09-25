Essex cricket player and performance of the 2025 season

Posted on Thursday, September 25, 2025

Essex Cricket can reveal the shortlist for the season player and the performance of the season, for both men's and DameS teams.

What a season we had! Our ladies team became professional, we have witnessed incredible performances of the teams and have seen our players go into force in force.

You have done your say about the player of the month and now we want to know: who is your player of the season? Who is impressed by you in the summer? Let us know by scrolling down and choosing your favorites for the Wefinanceeanycar.com Men's price and the Tipty Ladies prize.

We also went through the archives and selected our shortlist for the Thirteen accounting Season performance. We have opted for those striking moments that we cannot stop, those who are the game determination.

The winning players and performances for men and women are announced during the upcoming players' End of Season Awards on Tuesday 7 October with voices for afternoon on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

By submitting your voice, you will automatically enter into a price draw to win one of the four signed shirts.

Vote on your Wefinanceeanycar.com And Tipty Players of the season and Thirteen accounting Performance of the season