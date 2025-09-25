Angela Bambrey squat with her bat, awaiting the sound of the cricket ball that has just been released by her husband 22 meters away. The ball is filled with bearings, rattles louder when he approaches, which helps a blind batter to get their swing time. After a few Whiffs, she finds her groove and starts connecting, spraying the ball on all corners of Mason Field in Front Royal's Gertrude E. Miller Community Park.

At the age of 43, Angela performs a crash course on all aspects of the game Cricket as a member of the very first American women's blind cricket team that will compete in the blind cricket world cup in India in India on 11-25 November.

It was great because I always wanted to work out, and then I lost my vision, said Angela, a parishion of St. John the Baptist Church in Front Royal with her husband, Cullen, and their three children. I thought I would never exercise, but this came up and I thought I would try.

Her blindness, a condition known as hereditary optical neuropathy, suddenly took place when she was 17. I looked in the mirror and when I closed my right eye, I couldn't see my face in the mirror with my left side, she said. On Friday I was able to drive, then on Monday I couldn't. There is no remedy, no treatment. It is hereditary, but it can hide more than 12 generations. No one else in my family was blind, so it was a huge shock.

After absorbing the shock, she decided to pursue an active life. I could sit on the couch and do nothing, or I could go and get the best of my life, she said. I am not someone to sit down. I want to do things.

Angela heard Braille, graduated on time at Monticello High School in Charlottesville in 2000, received a guidance dog and achieved a double bachelor's degree in communication and sociology at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton in 2004. Under her heroic resilience, she trusted in her high school and her floor. Cullen was a Catholic, and as their love grew, also took her desire to enter the full communion with the church, which she did in 2000.

The church gave me a home a way to feel connected, she said. Without God this would just be too difficult. Everyone is confronted with struggles, but God gave me a certain focus and I knew that I would not get anything that I can't handle.

She and Cullen married Mary Baldwin the day before she graduated. I think it is a series of events that brings us together, said Cullen, who grows up with a sister who has a handicap to rest him to support Angela. When she became blind, another part of me took over and I thought, let me help her. And then we came close. Everything worked together. I believe we complement each other very well.

Now they both learn about cricket and together they practice every chance they get before Angela Boards a flight to India with her teammates October 31. Her blindness is categorized as B-1, which means that she has no useful vision.

But she has a lot of steadfastness. Angela became a recognized massage therapist and after the family had moved to Alexandria, he learned to commute to work in Tyson's corner. And she's done it all while they raise our three children. Now, his cricket, Cullen said. It is always a new adventure.

Angela joined a camp with teammates earlier this year, where her coach identified her as one of the best bowlers in the teams. I just thought, okay, I can do this, she said. I had to breathe because my hands started shaking and I think this is just a fake game. It will be a lot of pressure when we come to India.

But in the last 26 years of blindness, Angela has learned the ability to face pressure and fear, and to do it anyway. I listened to a Catholic podcast and the message was that you are not Mary, you are not perfect, and you won't be perfect, she said. That helped me a lot. I'm okay, what I'm here. Some things in life may be out of reach, but others will not do that.