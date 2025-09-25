Hockey took three alternative captains for 2025-26





Tempe Sun Devil Hockey announced three new additions to his leadership group in addition to the aforementioned Co-Captains Bennett Schimek and Kyle Smolen. The three alternative captains return to Junior Anthony Dowd and Senior Cruz Lucius, with Transfer Junior Sean McGurn. In the 2024-25 season as a second-year student, Dowd played every possible game for the Sun Devils and the team led in Plus/Min with +13. In his first -year season Dowd brought the sixth of all time in assists by a first -year student with 10. Last season was released in 19 games last season, with two goals and 11 assists, even though they were injured during the first half. Before the state of Arizona, Lucius played two seasons in Wisconsin and in his first -year season he was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award. McGurn, a forward, achieved 36 points in 30 games with the Reds (Usports). Prior to his time with New Brunswick, McGurn wore the captains patch for the London Knights of the Ohl. In his second year as a knight, McGurn scored 83 points in 67 games. History of Sun Devil Hockey Captains 2025-26: Bennett Schimek (C), Kyle Smolen (C), Cruz Lucius (A), Anthony Dowd (A), Sean McGurn (A)

2024-25: Ethan Szmagaj (C), Ty Murchison (A), Benji Eckerle (A), Ty Jackson (A), Lukas Sillinger (A)

2023-24: Tyler Gratton (C), Matthew Kopperud (A), Ryan Oreilly (A), Lukas Sillinger (A), Ethan Szmagaj (A)

2022-23: Josh Doan (C), Demetrios Koumontzis (A), Jacob Semik (A)

2021-22: Colin Theisen (C), Jack Becker (A), Demetrios Koumontzis (A), Jacob Semik (A)

Johnny Walker (C), Jacob Wilson (C), Jordan Sandhu (A), Willie Knierim (A)

2020-21: Jacob Wilson (C), Johnny Walker (C), Dominic Garcia (A), Jordan Sandhu (A)

2019-20: Tyler Busch (C), Brinson Pasichnuk (C), Dominic Garcia (A), Jacob Wilson (A)

2018-19: Tyler Busch (C), Brinson Pasichnuk (C), Dominic Garcia (A), Anthony Croston (A)

2017-18: Dylan Hollman (C), Louie Rowe (A), Anthony Croston (A)

2016-17: Dylan Hollman (C), Louie Rowe (A), Ryan Manager (A)

2015-16: Jordan Young, Liam Norris, Garrett Peterson

