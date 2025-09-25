



Noah Raesslas Cruces Bulletin Three Crosses Regional Hospital held a heart -warming reunion that brought a woman who almost died because of a heart issue and her care team. Georgiana Flowerman played a game of table tennis in May when she felt hurt in the chest that lit her jaw and arm. Flowerman, a senior Olympic level Power Walker, knew something was wrong. “I had done a game of ping pong and I felt this pain in my chest. I was like 'this is strange' and I started to sweat there and I sat down,” Flowerman recalled the reunion. After a friend 911 she was transported to three crosses and on the way EMS found the source of the problem. “I really remember clearly that one of the first response said something like:” Oh, there is something going on with your heart, “Flowerman told the crew that brought her to the hospital.” I don't know which of you said it, but it was really gentle and I felt that he regretted he had to tell me. “ Once in the hospital, interventional cardiologist Dr. Robert Graor and the rest of the team the problem. Although her arteries were clear, her left ventricle had a big problem. Normally this part of the heart should push 60-70% of the blood out, but Flowerman's only pumped 10%. “That is incompatible with life,” said Dr. Graor. “We quickly moved to the Impella.” The Impella is a small device that is inserted into the heart by an artery. Once in the heart, the device can help pump blood. This helped to keep Flowerman alive and played an important role in her recovery. After evaluating her condition, the team came to Three Crosses to the conclusion that she most likely had a case of Covid cardiomyopathy to the heart muscle that comes from COVID-19. “If you would take a hundred people with cardiomyopathies with quite a sudden start, about a third of those people would get worse and eventually need a transplant or die, a third of people will remain the same as when you find them, this is rather gross figures, and a third will get better over time,” Dr. Graor. Flowerman fell into the latter category. After she had been to the hospital for two weeks, she recovered and could leave. “This morning I got an SMS with my daughter in Boston, I had to enjoy a cup of coffee that brings me every morning, I had to see the baby quadries run over our driveway and I had to feel the cool sky while I took my walk,” said Flowerman. “I am here in the world and all these moments we have, they mean everything.” According to a press release, Flowerman is back to her active lifestyle, including power walking.

