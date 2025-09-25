College Football Picks Against the Spread: Penn State oregon, Georgia-Alabama Headline Loaded Week 5

This week is a dozy. No. 17 Alabama plays no. 5 Georgia in Athens for the first time in 10 years and it may not even be the biggest competition of the week. No. 6 Oregon and no. 3 Penn State Face Off and both come in with unbeaten records and lower combined rankings.

Those two games will help to shape the races to their respective conferences and the play -off of the University Football. There are other games that can move the landscape, with no. 4 LSU that go to no. 13 OLE Miss and no. 1 Ohio State, no. 11 Indiana and no. 21 USC all go on the road in Big ten Play.

More about those matchups and others below, but first let's see how our employees week 5s biggest matches choose the spread (choose classification below).

College Football Week 5 Staff Picks

All games mentioned are on Saturday unless otherwise stated and the times are east.

The big dozens of first major confrontation

No. 21 USC Op No. 23 Illinois afternoon on fox

afternoon on fox No. 1 Ohio State in Washington 3:30 pm on CBS, Paramount+

3:30 pm on CBS, Paramount+ No. 11 Indiana in Iowa 3:30 pm on Peacock

3:30 pm on Peacock No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State7:30 pm on NBC, Peacock

Before the season started, Oregon in Penn State was high on the list of circled competitions. Both teams have taken drama opposite each other to surpass the opposition to maintain the expectation for this meeting at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State wins against Nevada, Fiu and Villanova with an average of 38.3 points per match. Oregon has played Power Conference teams at least, but not good ones, and has victories against Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State with an average of 41.5 points. WarmUp season ends on Saturday for these teams.

The Nittany Lions have many of the same names from last year's team, especially on attack, with Quarterback Drew Allar and Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Dante Moore leads an oregon attack that has been very balanced so far because of all the outbursts. The ducks have eight players with at least 12 Carry's and five players with more than 100 receiving yards. Do not expect waste period in this, with Penn State that is preferred by less than a touchdown at home.

Before that Primetime showcase, three Big Ten opportunities are opposed to road tests.

USC is starting to build a respectable CV with two-score victories against Purdue and Michigan State. Things are now becoming more difficult with Illinois, Michigan and Notre Dame in a row on the schedule. It is not clear how good Illinois is after an embarrassing loss of 63-10 in Indiana, but the Fighting Illini somehow managed to stay in AP-Top 25. USC is favored by almost a touchdown, but keep in mind that this game has an early kick -off, which means that it will be 9 hours in Los Angeles when the Trojans start.

Speaking of Indiana, the Hoosiers go to Iowa after that dominant victory. Will they have an eruption in the store? Between Iu on the road goes against a competent opponent in Iowa and Illinois against another ranked team, you have a better idea of ​​how strange that 63-10 was right. Is Indiana so good, or is Illinois so bad? Both?

No. 1 Ohio State has not noticed anyone since the seasonal victory against Texas. The Buckeyes return from hibernation to accept the unbeaten Washington in Seattle. OSU is only preferred by 8.5, which means that there is a considerable chance that this will be interesting. Washington's Jonah Coleman is an average of 6.8 yards per Carry, but will have a hard time against a Buckeye defense that makes a nation-best 5.3 points possible.

Travel day in the sec

No. 4 LSU at no. 13 OLE Miss 3:30 pm on ABC

3:30 pm on ABC Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M 3:30 pm on ESPN

3:30 pm on ESPN No. 17 Alabama at no. 5 Georgia19:30 on ABC

There are big matches in the SEC every week, but this week it really comes up. Every time Alabama and Georgia measures a big problem, but that is not the only big game in the conference on Saturday.

Last year Alabama of Texas lost in Nonconference Play and beat Georgia to show that the Crimson Tide still belonged in the CFP discussion. This year the tide of the state of Florida lost and it goes on again on Saturday match. Can they repeat the trick against Georgia?

The Bulldogs are preferred after survival in Tennessee a few weeks ago. Georgia showed some cracks in this, but still got the victory. Alabama comes with some momentum, especially for Quarterback Ty Simpson. Since Florida State 41 of 46 passes, Simpson has completed the two games.

Nick Saban may not patrol on the sidelines for Bama, but last year a win for Kalen deboer left Kirby Smarts-Record vs. The Crimson Tide fall to 1-6. However, this is the first time that Smart has coached Alabama in a home game in Georgia. Of the seven meetings were three seconds, two were national title matches and two were in Tuscaloosa.

For that match, LSU goes to Ole Miss in another game with huge CFP implications. Both teams are undefeated, but LSUS assumed quality victories (Clemson and Florida) aged as rancid wine. Lsus CV looked fresh from the printer, but was dragged through the mud on the way to the interview. That is part of the reason why Ole Miss is favored at home.

But wait, there is more! Texas A&M, who had a bye after his big win at Notre Dame, Auburn organizes in what could be a fall game for the aggies. A&M has been in three high -scoring competitions, scored more than 40 and allowed more than 20 in all three games, while Auburns Defense has been Gieriger.

Another week in the Big 12 -Rommel

No. 24 TCU in the state of Arizona 9 pm on Fox (Friday)

9 pm on Fox (Friday) Arizona at no. 14 Iowa State7 pm on ESPN

Texas Tech planted his flag in the ground and emerged as the Big 12 favorite after winning in Utah last week. The Red Raiders are on time, so this weekend it is about what other teams can show to be contenders.

TCU has improved with an eruption gain in North Carolina and a home victory against SMU on his CV Al, but a Friday trip to the state of Arizona is a clear step in the competition. The Sun Devils won the BIG 12 last year and can be proven that they are again contrary. After losing the state of Mississippi in Nonconference Play, ASU bounced back last week with a victory at Baylor and is a small favorite for this one.

This can be a good quarterback duel between Tcus Josh Hoover and Asus Sam Leavitt. Leavitt had a slower start this season after throwing 2,885 Yards and 24 TouchDowns last year. Hoover has already passed 1000 meters and is top 10 in the country with 11 passing touchdowns.

On Saturday, Iowa State, the second highest ranked team in BIG 12, organizes Arizona in a meeting of unbeaten teams. Both teams have victories against Kansas State, although Arizonas did not count in the BIG 12 ranking, and both have third-year starters on Quarterback in Arizonas Noah Fifita and Isus Rocco Becht. These teams have not met each other since 1968. Iowa State is favored by about a touchdown.

Wild Card Picks

Every week our pickers still select a bet of their choice that is not limited to the above games.

Matt Baker: Louisville -4.5 at Pitt

Mark Cooper: Tennessee -7.5 in the state of Mississippi

Seth Emerson: NC State -10 vs. Virginia Tech

Sam Khan Jr.: Syracuse +5.5 vs. Duke

Austin Mock: Notre Dame/Arkansas under 64.5 points

And Santaromita: Florida State -7 in Virginia

Daniel Shirley: Tennessee -7.5 in the state of Mississippi

David Ubben: Notre Dame/Arkansas more than 64.5 points

Chris Vannini: Iowa states Rocco Becht under 236.5 passing yards vs. Arizona

Molar

Writer Week 4 Generally Sam Khan Jr. 4-4 29-13 Matt Baker 6-2 24-18 And Santaromita 5-3 21-21 David Ubben 3-5 20-22 Chris Vannini 3-5 20-22 Seth Emerson 4-4 19-22 Austin Mock 5-3 19-23 Daniel Shirley 5-3 16-24-1 Mark Cooper 3-5 15-27

(Photo of Luke Reynolds: Scott Taetsch / Getty images)