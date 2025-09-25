



Minneapolis –The men's hockey team of the University of Minnesota will continue its television partner with FOX9 on the way to the 2025-26 season. During the non-conference part of the schedule, the Golden Gophers will have seven home games that are broadcast and flow through The men's hockey team of the University of Minnesota will continue its television partner with FOX9 on the way to the 2025-26 season. During the non-conference part of the schedule, the Golden Gophers will have seven home games that are broadcast and flow through B1G+ And also Simulcast on FOX9/FOX9+ presented by Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. The home opener on October 3 vs. Michigan Tech is broadcast on FOX9, while other non-conference matchups on October 4 (Michigan Tech), October 10 (Boston College), 24-25 October (Minnesota Duluth), and 14-15 November (Long Island) broadcast on FOX9+. Theoct. 9contest versus Boston College is planned via the Big Ten network, while broadcasts for Big ten Conference Games and non-conference away matchups are released at a later time. “The deep and rich tradition of 'Pride on Ice' resonates through the state of hockey. We are honored to continue to broadcast games to passionate fans while the chestnut brown and gold pursue their Nextchampionship,” said Fox9 Senior Vice President and General Managarian Davey. Back for the 105th edition of Pride on Ice, a 30-minute pre-game show will be presented by M Health FairView Home for Games, broadcast on FOX9/FOX9+, with the Kastanjebruin and Gold via job stories, sit-down interviews and instruction videos on the iiet. Jim Rich will organize the show and offer play-by-play that announces with Gophers' second of all time leading scorer Pat Micheletti who serves as an analyst on the broadcast. A show after the game is immediately broadcast after the conclusion of all games about FOX9/FOX9+ that replances the game promotion that is presented by RBC Wealth Management. Without subscriptions or costs, Fox 9+ is your free ticket for local sports, which reaches nearly two million houses. Fox 9+ can be found on Comcast Channel 10/807, DirectV Channel 29, Dish Channel 29, Spectrum Channel 10, Mediacom Channel 10/803 and Over-the-Air Channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FubotV and YouTube TV. KMSP FOX 9 and WFTC Fox 9 Plus are part of the FOX television stations that own and operates 29 Full Power Broadcast television stations in the US. These include stations in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs) and Duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX network. In addition to distributing sport, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations together produce more than 1,100 hours of local news every week. These stations use the viewer, distributor and the demand for advertisers for the national content of the FOX network. Details about viewing FOX9/FOX9+, as well as other TV broadcast partners, can be found here. Single game tickets and other ticket options remain available for the 2025-26 campaign with more information by clicking here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2025/9/25/mens-hockey-gophers-and-fox9-continue-hockey-tv-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos