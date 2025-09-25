Some residents of LA are eligible for early tickets for the 2028 Olympic Games, here is the trick to know before January





With the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 slowly closer, it is actually not too early to start thinking about getting tickets. LA28 has announced that Ticket registration starts in January 2026And if you are a resident of LA Living near one of the locationsYou can be eligible to get Early access to tickets. Keep reading for everything we know so far. Ticket registration and ticket drops Ticket registration for LA28 opens in January 2026, at what point fans can Enter their names and information for the ticket lottery. Although LA28 has not outlined all the details, this is probably how the organizing committee will identify Eligible local addresses around the locations of the games. Selected registrants are then assigned Ticket drop time slot Start in 2026, at what time they can buy tickets for the Olympic Games. If you are an eligible resident who lives near a location, you might get early access to take your tickets … So make sure you look at the full list of locations below to see if there is one nearby. Some tickets for both the Olympic Games and the Paralympics start at $ 28, expected with a series of ticket options, as well as Hospitality and travel packages. LA28 recommends registering for their newsletter to stay up to date with ticket registration, ticketing types, volunteer options and more announcements. LA28 Olympic locations LA28 has not specified how close you should live in an Olympic location to be eligible, Easy to write: “Early access will be available for local communities around game locations.” Nevertheless, LA28 will appear 40 locations spread throughout the citydescribed below. Is there a location in your area? Downtown Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena: Artistic gymnastics, boxing, trampoline -gymnastics, wheelchair basketball

Artistic gymnastics, boxing, trampoline -gymnastics, wheelchair basketball Los Angeles Convention Center: Screens, Taekwondo, Boccia, Judo, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Para Taekwondo, Rolstoir Fencing, Para Judo, Para Table Tennis

Screens, Taekwondo, Boccia, Judo, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Para Taekwondo, Rolstoir Fencing, Para Judo, Para Table Tennis Pauwtheater: Boxing, weightlifting, target ball Exhibition park Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum : Athletics (Track & Field), Para Athletics, Olympic and Paralympic opening and lock ceremonies

: Athletics (Track & Field), Para Athletics, Olympic and Paralympic opening and lock ceremonies BMO Stage: Flag Football, Lacrosse Inglwood Sofi Stadium: Swimming, Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies

Swimming, Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies IntuitmentBasketball Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium: Football (football)

Football (football) Rose Bowl Aquatics Center : To dive

: To dive Santa Anita Park: Equestrian sport, para equestrian sport Carson/South Bay Dignity Health Sports Park Tennis, archery, rugby sevens, hockey, para archery, wheelchair tennis

Tennis, archery, rugby sevens, hockey, para archery, wheelchair tennis VELO Sports Center: Cycling Track, Paracycling Track Long beach Alamitos Beach Stage: Beach volleyball, blind football (football)

Beach volleyball, blind football (football) Belmont Shore : Kustrawing, open water swimming, sailing

: Kustrawing, open water swimming, sailing Long Beach Convention Center : Artistic swimming, water polo, sports climbing, para swimming, para climbing, shooting, shooting para sport

: Artistic swimming, water polo, sports climbing, para swimming, para climbing, shooting, shooting para sport Long Beach Arena: Handball, sitting volleyball

Handball, sitting volleyball Marine Stadium: Rowing, canoe -sprint, para rowing, para canoe Other locations and regions Universal studios (Hollywood): Squash

Squash Dodger Stadium (Elysian Park): Baseball

Baseball Pomona Fairplex (Pomona) : Cricket

: Cricket Venice Beach (Venice) : Triathlon, para triathlon, bicycle path, marathon start

: Triathlon, para triathlon, bicycle path, marathon start Galen Center (USC) : Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para badminton, wheelchair rugby

: Badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, para badminton, wheelchair rugby Honda Center (Anaheim) : Volleyball

: Volleyball Industry Hills MTB Course (City of Industry) : Mountain biking

: Mountain biking Port of Los Angeles: Sail

Sail Riviera Country Club (Pacific Palisades): Golf

Golf Trestles State Beach (San Clemente): Surf

Surf Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area (Encino): BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding, Modern Pentathlon, 3 × 3 Basketball, BMX Racing

BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding, Modern Pentathlon, 3 × 3 Basketball, BMX Racing Devon Park (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) : Softball

: Softball McClendon Whitewater Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma): Canoe slalom Leather: LA28 Ticketing

