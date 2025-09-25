Sports
Fifth Iowa High School football team forfeits the rest of the season
A fifth Iowa High School Football program is packed for the rest of the season.
According to a post by Southeast Iowa Union Sports on Wednesday evening, New London High School has announced that they cancel 2025 for the rest of the football season.
The post quotes low numbers within the program, which was set up to host HomeComing this Friday evening vs. Columbus.
New London is the newest school to make the unfortunate decision this season to forfeit competitions in Iowa. Siouxland Christian, Lone Tree, Rockford and Dunterston have all done the same before the year started for the past four weeks.
Three other schools, which defend eight-player state champion Remsen St. Marys, Highland and Mormon Trail, have all paused this season. New London and Highland are both in class for a while that the other schools are all in the eight-players' ranks.
The Tigers currently have a record of 2-2, which includes a forfeited victory over Highland from 12 September. New London also opened the season with a 36-32 victory versus Cardinal.
They lost from Pekin a week later, 68-20, and lost 20-12 to Wapello last Friday evening.
New London had planned games with Columbus, Danville, BGM and Van Buren County before the decision was made.
In the loss for Wapello, Seniors Rowen Atkinson, Grant Wilson, Justyn FaulKner, Garrett Cooley, Tucker Fisk and Wyatt Marlette all contributed to attack, defense or both.
According to Bound, the Tiger schedule includes 16 players, of which there are seven seniors. They also mention two juniors and two second -year students with five first -year students.
Just a short time ago, the Tigers were on top of the world and won as a state championship in the Uni-Dome in Cedar Falls with a 55-14 victory over Rockford. Ironically, the 2018 game now includes two schools that cannot set a team this year due to safety problems.
New London won six games in 2022 and three in total the two seasons since then.
|
