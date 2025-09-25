Sports
The advantage of the left hand in Sport: New scientific insights
When I give an interview about scientific research into left -handedness, the interviewer will ask at one point or another to ask what things left -handed people have an advantage in above right.
An answer to this question is: Sport!
But not with all types of sport. Their advantage is specifically in so -called antagonistic sports, in which two people compete with each other. These include all kinds of interactive ball games such as tennis, table tennis or badminton, but also different types of sports in which fighting between two people, such as boxing or screens. In general, 10.6% of people are left -handed. Various studies have shown that underlining participating in these sports, left -handed people more often than this percentage. It can be concluded that they must therefore have an advantage in these sports.
A new study into the advantage of the left -handed in antagonistic sports
A new study aimed at the advantage of the left -handed in antagonistic sports has now analyzed this phenomenon in a more advanced way. The study, entitled prevalence of left -handed people and their role in antagonistic sports: further than merely counts for a more in -depth distribution analysis of ranking data, was just published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science ((Simon and colleagues, 2025).
In contrast to previous studies, the scientists who have conducted this study have characterized athletes based on different performance levels. This enabled them to see if left -handed people were not only over -represented in a specific type of sport, but also to see if they were over -represented among top athletes who were extremely good in sport.
The scientists analyzed data from world ranking until 2023 for six different types of antagonistic sports: table tennis, tennis, badminton and three different disciplines in screens (PE, foil and saber). Athletes were arranged in groups of 10 people, from the very best in the ranking (rank 1 to 10) to less elite (but still very good) athletes, to the ranking of 290 to 300. This was done separately for both male and female athletes. Subsequently, the relationships of left -handed people were statistically compared to the values that were observed among the general population (on average 10.6%, 11.6% for men and 9.5% for women).
What has the investigation unveiled?
In general, data from 15099 different top athletes were analyzed in the study, making the findings very robust and reliable due to the large sample size. For female athletes, statistics showed that for all three types of screens and table tennis there were considerably more left -handed athletes than left -handed people in the general population. For male athletes, the same finding was observed for table tennis and two types of screens. For tennis and badminton, the percentage of left -handed people was no higher than in the general population.
For female athletes, the rates of left -handedness were as follows:
- Peped: 17%
- Foila grafting: 22%
- Sabre Fencing: 12%
- Table Tennis: 16%
- Tennis: 10%
- Badminton: 8%
For male athletes, the rates of left -handedness were as follows:
- Peped: 21%
- Foil screens: 27%
- Sabre Fencing: 13%
- Table Tennis: 24%
- Tennis: 12%
- Badminton: 12%
This confirms the findings of earlier studies for screens and table tennis, but the really interesting results were found when performanceang list was integrated into the statistical analysis. For screens and table tennis, left -handed athletes were generally over -represented, but especially in the higher performance. This additional analysis offers a much stronger scientific argument for the benefit of the left traders in these sports than previous studies that have analyzed left -handed rates in sport without taking into account.
Why do left -handed people have an advantage with screens and table tennis?
The scientists also discuss what their findings contribute to the concept of why the left -handed people have an advantage over the right -handed people in antagonistic sports. The common explanation that is performed by many earlier studies is the so-called negative frequency-dependent benefit hypothesis. This hypothesis actually states that, since left -handed people are rarer than right -handed people, they act more surprising for their opponents than right -handed people, which gives them an advantage because most other athletes probably rarely train against a left -handed opponent. That is why left -handed people are more successful than right -handed people, which leads to more left -handed athletes participating in the sport, which leads to their over -representation.
Another idea why the left -handed benefit takes place in sport is the congenital superiority hypothesis. This hypothesis states that left-wing people are better than right-handed people in these sports, regardless of how rare or common left-handed athletes are in these sports, because they show some aspects of brain organization that give them an advantage in sport. In particular, the idea is that, because the left hand is controlled by the right half of the brain that is dominant for complex spatial tasks in most people, left -handed people may be better and faster with precise guidelines that are crucial in antagonistic sports. Moreover, left -handed people can have a greater recruitment of both halves of brain when performing movements, as evidenced by some studies.
The scientists claim that the over -representation of left -handed people in the higher -ranked groups in the types of sports examined suggests that the benefit of the left -handed is not exclusively caused by relative rarity, because at a certain level left -handers would be less and less rare if they always succeed in right -handed opponents. That is why the scientists claim that at least partially the benefit of the left hand in sport can be explained by the congenital superiority hypothesis!
Road
This study confirms the left -handed benefit in antagonistic sports. So if you are left -handed and considering a new hobby, why not pick up shields or table tennis? You may be very successful.
|
