Top tennis players are pushing Grand Slam tournaments again in offer for more money and say more

A collection of top 10 tennis players sent a second letter to The four Grand Slam tournaments To insist on a larger part of the income that aims to rise from the current 16% to 22% in 2030 contributions to pension, health and pregnancy benefits that would go out of zero per year per year of the same year, and more control through a new players' council.

This letter, signed by stars such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper, but not, in contrast to the Original letter sent by players at the SLAM events Novak Djokovic was dated July 30 in March.

The second letter, which was seen by the Associated Press this week, has set specific benchmarks for ways in which the four most prestigious and profitable tournaments of the sport can offer the athletes more money and influence.

The players work together with Larry Scott as a consultant; He used to be chairman and CEO of the WTA Women's Tennis Tour and later ran the PAC-12 conference in American College Sports.

There have been meetings between Scott, some players and the leaders of the All England Club, who run Wimbledon; the French tennis federation, which runs Roland-Garros; Tennis Australia, which runs the Australian open; And the US Tennis Association, which runs the US Open.

All four was asked to answer the letter of 30 July, and all four did that.

The reaction of the USTA, dated August 18 and obtained this week by the AP, was signed by Brian Vahaly, the group Interim-CO-CEOAnd Stacey Allaster, the CEO of the USTA of Professional Tennis who has just completed its last US Open as a tournament director.

As you know, we have always been willing to increase the compensation for players, as is apparent from the 57% growth of the US Open PURSE in the past five years, especially when extra cooperation of the players helps to create extra income, Vahaly and Allaster wrote. For example this years Significant increase in reimbursement of up to $ 90 million reflects the addition of an extra day to the main table Singles competition and the resulting contribution of players.

US Open Singles Champions Sabalenka and Alcaraz received every record of $ 5 million this month.

Vahaly and Alloster also wrote that they wanted to repeat our dedication to undergo direct, honest and transparent discussions with the players to build a stronger future for the entire tennisecosystem, including a healthier agenda, improved player consultation and a greater financial value for all involved.

The letter from March of players to the four SLAM-Gastheren came not long after the players' association was also founded by Djokovic The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has a Antitrust -Right case Against the professional tours of ladies and gentlemen in the federal court in New York. Djokovic was not mentioned as one of the claimants.

This anti -cross question is looking for more money for players and says that too little of the income ends up in the hands of the athletes and a series of other complaints on the way in which the sport is run. In May, the WTA and ATP tours jointly submitted a motion to reject the case against them.

The original case did not mention the four Grand Slam Tournament organizers as defendants, but they were added, the PTPA announced this week.

This is a necessary next step to guarantee the accountability of all parties, “the PTPA said”, and to speed up the long -awaited reform of the entire tennis eco -system.

