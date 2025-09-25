Fair bank -The Alaska Nanooks Hockey team is back in the Carlson Center on Friday and Saturday, while they compete against the Unlv rebels and Bierrest clippers in a few exhibition matches.

Friday 26 September

vs. UNLV | 7:07 pm

Fairbanks | Carlson Center

Saturday 27 September

vs. BRIERCREST | 7:07 pm

Fairbanks | Carlson Center

View here ($$) | Live statistics Listen Live | Tickets

Last time -out

The nanooks gave Fairbanks their first glimpse of action in the Patty Ice Arena last weekend while they organized their annual Blue/Gold game. Gold came at the top, 2-1 with Tommy Cronin Scoring the game winner. Beau Courtney picked up a PPG to open the score for gold earlier Michael Citara I have blue on the board.

Go with the Flo

On Friday, September 19, the Nanooks signed a three-year expansion of her media battle partner with Flohockey with Flohockey, so that the Nanooks Division I Hockey Live will be streamed throughout the country during the 2027-28 season.

Listen Live

Fans can also hear all the action this season on KSUA 91.5 FM or Ksuaradio.com with Bruce functions The voice of the nanooks! Cech brings you all the action in the Carlson Center or on the road during the 2025-26 season.

In the trenches: 100 years of Alaska Hockey

The Alaska Nanooks and the University of Alaska Fairbanks University Relations are proud to announce the documentary “In The Trenches: 100 Years of Alaska Hockey”! Fans can view HEREOn the YouTube channel of Alaska Nanooks. The documentary will also be broadcast on KTVF on Sunday 5 October from 8 pm to 7 pm and there will be a reuncloop on Thursday, October 9 from 9 pm to 9 pm on KFXF!

Junior Nooks Night/Season Ticket Appreciation Night

Friday night against Unlv is Junior Nooks Night in the Carlson Center! All children who wear nanooks equipment get free access to the game! On night two, Saturday against Brierrest, the Nanooks will give special away actions to those in seasonal card chairs! Both nights start at 7:07 PM – don't come too late!

#Nooknotes

This is the 100th season of Alaska Nanooks Hockey. Dating from 1925-26, the nanooks are present in Fairbanks and the University of Alaska.

This season Alaska welcomes 16 newcomers, 12 first -year students and four transfers.

This season the Nanooks selection had 17 attackers, 11 defenders and three goalkeepers. They are in the front with youth, because they have 12 freshmen and 11 second -year students.

The Nanooks have two juniors in the schedule of this season and six seniors.

The schedule of 2025-26 is well represented from all over the world because they have players from seven different countries. The United States (15), Canada (11), White -Russia (1), Finland (1), Latvia (1), Sweden (1) and Ukraine (1).

Alaska has also achieved talent of competitions everywhere. This season they represent six different junior competitions with the NAHL (11), Ushl (9), BCHL (4), WHL (4), MJHL (2) and Qmjhl (1).

The bank boss

This is the eighth season at the helm for head coach Erik Largen . For eight years, the resident of Fairbanks has a record of 65-92-21 (.424) that coaches the blue and gold. He wants to orchestrate a successful season for his Alma Mater. In the course of the past four seasons, Largen led the nanooks to a record of 65-56-13, the best under NCAA DI independent teams.

New appearance personnel

There will be three new faces this season that will be on the couch this season at Coach Largen. The Nanooks welcomed a new associated head coach Matt Curley In the summer. Curley served as head coach and GM of the Des Moines Buccaneers from 2021-2025. Prior to his time in the USHL, he was head coach at the University of Alaska Anchorage from 2018-2021 and spent two seasons as assistant coach at Bentley University from 2013-2015. Between his first two NCAA stints, Curley was the head coach for RB Hockey in Austria, spending 2015-18 there.

Also becoming a member of the staff is Sean Walsh . Walsh joins the Nanooks van Walsh joined the nanooks of Bowdoin College, where he served as an assistant coach and recruitment coordinator over the past three seasons. During his term of office, the Polar Bears placed a general record of 383010, made the Nescac tournament -performances in each year, won the Nescac Conference Championship 202222 and earned a berth in the NCAA Division III Ice Hockey Tournament in the same season. Prior to his time at Bowdoin, Walsh was participating in the season of the University of New England for the 202122 season and helped the Nor'eaasters to a historic run to the NCAA Division III national semi -finals. From 2017 to 2021 he worked at the University of Maine as a video coordinator and statistical analyst for the men's hockey program.

Finally the third newest assistant coach Ryan Theros . A resident of two ports, Minn., Theros started his coaching career in 2010 with the Holy Family Catholic High School. He moved to the NA3HL in 2015 and served three seasons as general manager and head coach of the Yellowstone Quake, where he led the team to a record of 129-23-5. In 201819, Theros was appointed assistant coach for the Waterlo Black Hawks of the USHL. He then spent two seasons with the only star Brahmas of the NAHL as an associated head coach and director of player staff. After short stops with Minnesota and a return to Yellowstone, he took over as head coach of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in 2023. In two seasons behind the bank in Fairbanks, Theros put together a record of 59-46. He led the Ice Dogs to a 37-16 Mark in 202425 and gave the team back to the Robertson Cup play-offs before he fell to the Anchorage Wolverines in the semi-final from the division.

Oh captain, my captain

Chase Dafoe Is the Nanooks 2025-26 Captain. From Beverly, Massachusetts, Dafoe is in his third season with the nanooks after switching from Providence. In two seasons with the Nanooks, he skated in 63 games, with 31 points on 18 goals and 13 assists. Last year was a career year for the attacker, because he earned 11 goals and six assists for 17 points. He added five Power-Play Goals, a game winner and a short-handed goal.

