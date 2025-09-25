Papakura organizes international para table tennis champions





Rosehill College is organizing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Para Table Tennis Championships for the first time this weekend this weekend. The event is part of the inaugural para table tennis festival. Forty-eight athletes, from Fiji, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Tuvalu and New Zealand, are present. Among them will be 15 paralympians who will compete for oceanic titles and qualifying places at the World Para Championships 2026.

New Zealand team has 16 members, including 11 who will make their international debut. Matthew Britz, who participated in the Paralympic Games of 2024 in Paris after winning the ITTF Oceania Para Tennis Championships 2023 at the Solomon Islands, said he hoped to inspire others to compete. Winning the ITTF-Oceania Para-tennis championships 2023 in Honiara to qualify for the Paralympic Games that Paris 2024 was one of the proud moments of my career and something that I will always wear with me. That experience gave me the conviction that I could compete at the highest level. Now I can compete in Nieuw -Zeeland for my family, friends and community, and that is incredibly special. The benefits of organizing the championships must have a run-on effect that create opportunities for prospective athletes. Izania Downie, Chief Executive of Table Tennis Nieuw -Zeeland (TTNZ), hopes that the event will have a lasting impact on the sport in the country and encourage others to participate. The 2025 Para Table Tennis Festival yields a sustainable community finish by the establishment of a new Inter-School Table Tennis Hub in South Auckland. TTNZ will offer the equipment to set up the table tennis hub, with the provinces Manukau Table Tennis Association that offers training, coaching and continuous support. “ Among those who make their debut, Paralympic gold medal winners Tim Johnson and Jai Waite, members of the Wheel Blacks Rugby Team, which won gold at the Paralympic Games in Athens in 2004. They will compete at the ITTF Oceania Para table tennis championships. This is a new chapter for us. We loved the competitive spirit of Para -table tennis and were enthusiastic to test ourselves on the international stage. It may not be so physically demanding, but the level of cognitive focus is much higher. That is why we keep our physical fitness to help manage mental fatigue, said Johnson. Waite added that being part of another Paralympic path is special and was motivated to show what we can achieve in this sport. “ The ITTF Oceania Para Table Tennis Championships will be held from today, September 26 to Sunday 28 September, in the Rosehill College Gymnasium, 5 Edinburgh Avenue, Rosehill, Auckland. The National Para Development Camp runs from September 29 to October 1 and the New Zealand Open Championship from 2 to 4 October. You can view the full schedule here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://franklintimes.co.nz/papakura-hosts-international-para-table-tennis-champs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos