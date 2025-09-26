



Cardinals lose from the 49 people: Arizona Hapert's attack Greg Moore and Theo Mackie break down the reasons, because the cardinals have not found an offensive momentum in a loss. Which channel is Thursday evening football today? The NFL Week 4 schedule starts with a Thursday evening football match between the Seattle Seahawks And Arizona Cardinals In the State Farm Stadium of the Cardinals on 25 September. The Seahawks come from a 44-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints in their NFL Week 3 match. The cardinals lost from the San Francisco 49ers, 16-15. Seattle comes in the game with a 2-1 record. Arizona is also 2-1 of the season. This is what you need to know before the NFL Week 4 Thursday evening football matchup, including time, TV channel, streaming information, NFL Week 4 -broadcaster, NFL Week 4 ODDS, NFL Week 4 -Picks and NFL Week 4 -Preservatives for the Game. Thursday evening football updates: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 4 Game Score, Highlights Thursday evening football schedule: TV, how to view Seahawks vs Cardinals NFL Week 4 -Game Thursday evening football choices: Predictions, opportunities for cardinals versus Seahawks NFL Week 4 -Game NFL Week 4 Picks: Seahawks at Cardinals | Vikings vs Steelers | Commanders at Falcons | Saints at Bills | Browns at Lions | Titans at Texans | Panthers at Patriots Loaders at Giants | Eagles at Buccaneers | Colts at Rams | Jaguars on 49ers | Ravens at Chiefs | Bears at Raiders | Packers at Cowboys | Jets at Dolphins | Bengal at Broncos | The Score Poor Spelling of the Republic Watch Thursday evening football on Amazon Prime Video Which channel is Thursday evening football today? The NFL Week 4 Thursday evening football match between the Seahawks and Cardinals is not on TV Andis Only available by streaming. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> NFL Week 4 Scheme: Television channels, how to watch how games stream this week How can I stream on Thursday evening football? The Seahawks vs Cardinals on Thursday evening football match in NFL Week 4 will only flow Amazon Prime Video. Thursday evening football schedule: Who plays in the NFL Week 4 match? What time is Thursday evening football today? The Seahawks at Cardinals NFL Week 4 Thursday evening football match is planned to start at 5:15 pm MST, 8:15 PM et. Cardinals vs Seahawks Tickets: Best prices for the remaining available seats What to know before the football match on Thursday evening today NFL's best paid players in 2025:Quarterbacks | Run back | Wide receivers | Tight ends Offensive rulers D-Linemen | Cornerbacks | Safeties Linebackers | Edge Rushers | Highly paid NFL players: General | per position Reach Jeremy Cluffat[email protected]. Follow him on x, formerly Twitter@Jeremy_Cluff. Support for local journalism: subscribe toazentral.comToday.

