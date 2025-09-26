Providence, RI –

Mike Fried '91

Tristan Kaye

Emil Reinberg

Brown men's tennis head coachhas announced the additions ofAndto the coaching staff of the program.

Kaye and Reinberg join a Brown program that made history last season with 18 victories, most since 2009. The Bears also won 16 home games in 2025, which unions most in one season (2006).

“We are very enthusiastic to put our coaching team together with Tristan and Emil,” Fried said. “Tristan was a NCAA Doubles Champion and Ita Assistant Coach of the Year, and Emil was an all-American at the University of Georgia. He reached a peak of 798 in the ATP Singles World Rankings, participated in Junior Wimbledon, the American and French Onderweare and the Outdoor Hallo Development Co-Co-Co-Co coach team. “

Kaye comes to Brown after serving the last three seasons as an assistant coach in Middlebury. In 2024 he was named the Ita Northeast Regional Assistant Coach of the Year. Middlebury reached the NCAA Final Four Twice with Kaye against staff, and the Panthers also earned two Nescac championships (2023 and 2025). Kaye coached eight ITA all-Americans, including four Doubles and one NCAA and a finalist.

At the Kass Tennis Academy, Kaye was a high -quality travel coach from January 2021 to July 2022. There he struck there with ATP/WTA/ITF Junior players JJ Wolf, Mikael Torregard and Katrina Scott. He accompanied Scott to WTA 125s in Europe and helped her reach a career-high 149 WTA ranking. He also coached Eleana Yu to a 646 WTA ranking list after the beginning of 1216.

Kaye, graduated from the Kenyon College 2017, was a NCAA DIII National Doubles Champion (2016), 2013 ITA DIII National Indoors Team Champion (2013) and a four-time NCAC team champion (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017). Kaye also reached the NCAA Elite Eight Twice (2013, 2016) and the NCAA Sweet 16 twice (2014, 2017) in Kenyon.

Reinberg graduated from Georgia in 2019 and was arranged as high as no. 4 in Singles and no. 31 in Doubles. The Bulldogs made two trips to the last four with Reinberg on the team, Reinberg competed at the highest collegial level at the ITA and NCAA Men's All-American Championships. Georgia also claimed the SEC Tournament Championship in 2016 and 2017. As a second-year student in 2017, Emil was named SEC Tournament MVP after he had gone 3-0 in Singles and 2-1 in Doubles, he was named second All-SEC team and was ranked 51th National. He won a team-best 35 singles matches and took a berth for Georgia on the NCAA quart finals with a victory on 88th ranked Logan Smith of USC. He also defeated the seventh hugo Difeo by Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Championship Singles Tournament.

As a senior in 2019, Reinberg was named first team All-SEC and he received a big offer for the NCAA Singles Championships 2019. He ended his senior season ranked no. 38 in Singles and no. 61 in Doubles of the ITA. In the autumn season as a senior, Reinberg became the first bulldog in more than ten years to continue to the ITA all-American Championship semi-finals; He ended the autumn season No. 15 in the ITA Top 125 singles rankings.

Reinberg also represented the United States in international events such as the 13th annual Master'u BNP Paribas International Collegiate Team Competition in Grenobie, France in 2018.

Prior to his time in Georgia, Reinberg participated in Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open. He was ranked as high as No. 44 in the world in ITF Juniors.

Brown University Sports Foundation

The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift via the Sports Foundation can immediately affect today's brown bears, so that they can excel in the classroom and, more importantly, in the community. Click on here For more information about how you can support the bears.

Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last

@Brownu_bears on X and @Brownu_bears On Instagram. Pretend Brownubears on Facebook and subscribe to the Brownathletics Youtube channel.