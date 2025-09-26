Providence, RI –

The Brown Field Hockey team (2-3, 0-1) will continue on Friday with Ivy League game on Columbia (3-2, 0-1) before organizing Umass Lowell (4-4, 0-0) on Sunday.

Sunday's game against Umass Lowell will be Brown's Pride match.

Last time -out

The bears opened Ivy League game with a 3-1 loss against then-no. 18 Yale (September 20), Lexi Pellegrino Scored the only goal for Brown in the loss.

Against Stonehill (September 21), Brown earned an 8-0 win Asllegrino yielded three goals of the first half and registered six points. The six points of Pellegrino were the most since teammate Smith cracked Had five in Brown's 8-1 victory over Dartmouth (October 4, 2024). Brown's eight goals corresponded to a record of a single game program.

Pellegrino also scored her 30th career goal in the win and moved her to the fourth in program history; Her 65 career points is in eighth place in program history.

The 23 points of the Bears were the most because they also had 23 in a 7-2 victory over Georgetown (October 22, 2023), the seven assists of Brown are also the most since the victory over Georgetown in 2023.

The Shutout for Brown was the second in three games at Goldberger Family Field this season.

Scouting Brown (2-3, 0-1)

The bears will be looking for their first ways of the 2025 season, both losses are ranked against nationally arranged opponents in Umass and Uconn.

Pellegrino is bound for the first time in the Ivy League with five goals, its 1.0 goals per match is in 16th place nationally. The 11 total points of Pellegrino are in second place in the Ivy League, its 2.20 points per match is in 19th place. The Westwood, Mass. Native has scored in three-right competitions.

Ellie Parker's .759 Save percentage is in 17th place in the nation and third in the Ivy League. Parker's 4.40 Saves per match is also in third place in the Ivy League.

As a team, Brown's 7.80 points per match is in second place in the Ivy League.

Scouting Columbia (3-2, 0-1)

Columbia fell 5-2 in his Ivy League opener for Cornell (September 19), the Lions lost two consecutive games after opening the season 3-0.

Jacinta Solari Etheferry leads the lions with four goals and nine points through the first five games of the season. Margot Houle started all five games in Doel for Columbia, she has a .725 savings percentage.

Scouting Umass Lowell (4-4, 0-0)

The River Hawks won two consecutive games after beating New Haven 14-0 (September 19) and has State 3-2 in the extension (September 21). The 14 goals of the River Hawks against New Haven were the second most in the one match of a team nationwide this season, their 36 points were the two in one match by a team this season.

Umass Lowell is in 12th place nationally with 3.0 assists per game and eighth national with 3.88 goals per match. They lead the America East in assists per match, goals per match, points per match and scoring average.

History

Brown is 13-14 all time against Columbia, the bears have won two consecutive matches against the Lions. Last season, Brown achieved a 2-1 shootout victory on Columbia on Goldberger Family Field.

Brown is 1-3 Always against Umass Lowell, the River Hawks have won three consecutive matches against the bears. Last season Umass Lowell achieved a 3-2 victory in the season opener of Brown on Goldberger Family Field.

What is the following

Brown welcomes Cornell on Friday 3 September at 3 p.m. before he organizes Maine on Sunday 5 September at 12.00



