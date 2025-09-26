: 30 AM-10: 30AM (VO Dobbins)– Open play. All skill levels. Must be a senior center member to play, bring the membership card.

Core Conditioning: 9:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center)– This is a non-aerobic, muscle translation, aimed at core strength. Most sculpting classes use weight bars, training tires, dumbbells or a combination. You carry out traditional weight training in the class setting.

Open Sewing, 9:00 11:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center) No registration required. Join others who work on sewing projects. Beginner advanced levels welcome.

Aerobics with high/ low impact: 9:15 am (gym) At least 30 minutes aerobic exercise three days a week seems to reduce cognitive decline in older adults.

Croquet: 9:30 am (front lawn)

Total body training: 9:30 am (first Broad Street United Methodist Church Room 239)– Total body training consists of exercises of upper and lower body that crash, see and define muscles while giving a good cardio training.

Silversneakers Classic: 10:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center)– Have fun and go to the music through a variety of exercises that are designed to increase muscle strength, motion range and activities for daily life. Hand weights, elastic snake with handles and a Silverseakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if necessary.

Pickleball: 10:00 AM-14.00 (Lynn View Community Center)

Strength training: 10:10 am (gym)

Stretch class: 10:50 am (gym)

Restorative Yoga: 11:00 am (first Broad Street United Methodist Church Room 239): Majority of the class will be taught while he is sensitive on the mat or in/with a chair. It will be somewhat soft core work, somatic or slowly moving postures, a lot of respiratory work and some pieces that will focus on certain parts of the body.

Start Clay: 11:00 AM-16:00 (Clay Room) Hand building. This is for beginners.

Hand and foot card game: 12:30 pm (map space) Hand and Foot is a North -American game related to Canasta, in which each player gets two sets of cards, which is first played, and the foot, which is played when the hand is used up. If you are interested in learning a new card game or have played earlier, do it on Wednesday.

Table Tennis: 13:00 (gym)

Basketball: 4:00 pm (gym)

Thursday:

Lap Swimming: 8:00 AM-12: 00 hours (Aquatics Center)

Basketball: 8:00 AM-10: 00AM (Lynn View Community Center): Come to the office to get a ball.

Boom Move & Mind Fitness: 8:30 am (gym) Workout that improves your cardio fitness with easy-to-follow movements, muscle strength and endurance, cardio vascular improvement, balance and mobility. Combined in one fusion class that increases the fitness level and is an all-over-body training within an hour. At the end of each class we relax our body and mind.

Bingo: 9:00 am (cafeteria)

Woodcarving: 9:00 am (room 303) In this class you learn how to make projects by cutting out a piece of wood. Beginners and expert levels are being sought for this class.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 9:00 AM (Colonial Heights United Methodist Church)- Silverseakers Yoga will move your entire body through a complete series of sitting and standing yoga stages. Seat support is offered to safely perform a variety of sitting and standing postures that have been designed to increase the flexibility, balance and motion range. Restorative respiratory exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity.

Silversneakers Classic: 9:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center)– Have fun and go to the music through a variety of exercises that are designed to increase muscle strength, motion range and activities for daily life. Hand weights, elastic snake with handles and a Silverseakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if necessary.

Pickleball: 9:00 AM-12: 00 hours (TNT Sports Complex)– Open play. All skill levels. Must be a senior center member to play, bring a membership card.

Strength training: 9:45 am (gym)

Pickleball: 10:00 AM-14.00 (Lynn View Community Center)

Hand Quilting Group 10:00 AM 12:00 pm (Lynn View Community Center) Beginner, intermediate and experienced quilters learn different techniques of the time cherished art of hand quilting. Current projects for military personnel and foster children are completed from start to finish. Various personal projects are included for a continuous learning experience to share tips and design methods.

Bunco Is played every month on the second Thursday at 10.30 am in the card room. Bunco is a dice game where each rounds are a goal to score 21 or score Bunco. After two games, the game stops for a light snack. After all four competitions, prizes are awarded as follows: 1st Prize: Most Buncoes, 2nd Prize: Most victories, 3rd Prize: Most Losses, 4th Prize: Last person with Fuzzy Dice, 5th Prize: At least I have something (chosen from score magazines)

Exercise for everyone: 10:45 am (gym) A great chair movement class for those who cannot get on the floor, using Dyna-a bands.

Scrabble Day: 11:00 AM- (Lynn View Community Center) Take your lunch and a drink with you, enjoy a game of Scrabble.

Intermediate clay: 11:00 AM to 4:00 pm (Clay space)

Active Flow Yoga: 11:00 AM (First Broad Street United Methodist Church Room 239): More standing poses and stronger core work (including plank) than the recovery class. There will be some floor work and target areas that you mainly need. Will continue to end the class with relaxation.

Crafting Hodge Podge: 12:00 pm (Lynn View Community Center) Take a vessel or project and talk to others.

Shuffleboard: 13:00 (ceramics) All experience levels are welcome, held with tournaments half -yearly.

Cornhole: 13:00 (gym)

Volleyball: 4:00 pm (gym)

Friday:

Lap Swimming: 8:00 AM-12:00: 00 (Aquatics Center) (First serving first serves)

Basketball: 8:00 AM-10: 00AM (Lynn View Community Center): Come to the office to get a ball.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 8:15 am (gym) You have a chair for sitting exercises and standing support. Your instructor can change the exercises for your fitness level.

Low Impact Aerobics: 9:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center): Participate and get fit with a number of fun low -impact movements and music with high energy! Contains some work with weights, tires, etc. For showing and strengthening in addition to low impact cardio.

Open Sewing- 9:00 11:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center) No registration required. Join others who work on sewing projects. Beginner advanced levels welcome.

Aerobics with high/ low impact: 9:15 am (gym) At least 30 minutes aerobic exercise three days a week seems to reduce cognitive decline in older adults.

Total body training: 9:30 am (first Broad Street United Methodist Church Room 239)– Total body training consists of exercises of upper and lower body that crash, see and define muscles while giving a good cardio training. Klasweek from 10-14 June, will be located in the atrium at the main location.

Tai Chi: 10:00 am (room 302) Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art form that is often called the practice of meditation in motion. Tai Chi promotes relaxation, stress lighting and awareness of the present moment. This class is designed for people who take Tai-Chi for the first time.

Pickleball: 10:00 AM-14.00 (Lynn View Community Center)

Stretch & Flex!: 10:00 AM (Lynn View Community Center)– Enjoy stretching, increasing your flexibility and balance and controlling the use of breath for more fitness and relaxation. Contains some soft yoga with exercises done while standing or sitting in a chair requires no floor work! Optional floor exercises can be offered towards the end of the class, but these can also be chair -based. Take a yoga mat with you if you have to use one next to the provided seats.

Strength training: 10:10 am (gym)

Stretch class: 10:50 am (gym)

Cornhole: 13:00 (gym)

Bridge Group: 13:00 (Atrium) This is a bridge group at an average level. When interested, contact the Front Office.

Mahjong: 1:30 pm (multifunctional room) Mahjong is a card game that originated in China. Four players play the game with numbered tiles or cards. All expert levels are welcome. Every first Friday of the month will be for beginners who want to learn how to play Mahjong.

Open PickleBall: 4:00 pm (gym)

Saturday:

Lap Swimming (Aquatic Center) 8:00 AM-11:00 am

Basketball: 9:00 am (gym) Played alone or in groups.

Table Tennis: 10.30 am (gym)

Rooms available for use from 9:00 AM to 12:00 pm:

– Exercise space

– Billiards room

– Computer lab

– Clay space