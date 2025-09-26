Sports
Field Hockey: Johnson, Traditional Power Kent Denver, looking for State Championship
Aurora knows Denver Field Hockey Coach Emily Hazard knows what is needed to reach the mountain top. After all, she was a goalkeeper of the State Championship for Mountain Vista in 2010 before she started a career at the University of Massachusetts.
Now she wants to lead her program to his first championship since 2016.
They are very, very hungry, she said. They got a taste of it. We only lost 1-0 (in 2024 title game). They want it this year.
Kent Denver is 7-0 and this season is the only unbeaten field hockey team in Colorado. The Sun Devils, no. 1 in the Chsaa rankings, and the rest of the state point to the game after the season, which starts on 27 October and ends with the State Championship game on November 5.
Although Denver has many target scorers, two stand out above the rest. Returning first team All-State player Tatum Johnson (five goals) and sensational second-year student Alden Carlson (11 goals) lead the team in scoring.
Tatums one of our four captains, Hazard said about the commit of Georgetown University. She is super creative on the ball, likes to play on a reverse. You never know where shes will score. She is real, really talented and an incredibly hard worker.
Her sister Maya, a first -year student, is third in the team with four goals.
Playing with my sister is the best, said Tatum Johnson. I have played club and other sports with her since I was five and I think we really have a strong connection in the field. I know how she plays and she knows how I play, so it makes it easier to expect that she will be there and understand my thinking process on the field.
But to earn the number 1 place in the poll, the Sun Devils should also have been defensively excellent. Senior Emilia Wagner usually starts with games as a goalkeeper, while first -year student Aberlee Steiner usually closes games.
They are both really talented and super invested in coming back and the brick wall are in the back, said Hazard. It is really an honor for our defense. They are limited recordings to 30 during the season. When our keepers have been called, they did a great job.
With a powerful attack and a capable defense hopes to add Denver to his illustrious history. Kent Denver has the Colorado Field Hockey Record with 10 State Championships. Rival Colorado Academy has won eight.
I feel it is a year, Hazard said. (Cherry) Creek is really good this year. Regis (Jesuit) is always a kind of wildcard and the same with Arapahoe. We do our best not to take any opponent.
Nevertheless, they know that this could be their first title since 2016.
We walk on the shoulders of the women who came to us who created this culture and this program and made it so successful, said Hazard. That is why we expect excellence every year and we expect to win, because so many teams were winners for us.
Said Tatum Johnson: Last season we didn't start strong. That is what gave rise to change and how we shifted our mentality on and next to the field. We started to play as a team and have fun while playing. We started to believe
We could win and this mentality was transferred this year. We have a reputation to maintain and want to maintain our winning series.
Hazard, in her first season as a head coach after four years as an assistant, and her team staggered the defeat of last year's championship with a 2-1 overtime victory over Cherry Creek on 28 August. The number 1 arranged Sun Devils are unbeaten in the season and also took the number 3 Colorado Academy.
From today they were 7-0, which is really cool, she said. I think I am most proud of that a really great group was. What I tell my team all the time is that a team of 22 was not one or two individual great players. Everyone has a very important role in this team and it was really cool to see them embracing it.
Asked how they defeated the second and third ranked teams in the state, Hazard called their mental determination.
It proves how resilient this team is, she said. We were 1-0 against Creek and went into the second half and they scored a really fantastic goal immediately after half to bind it. We took them overtime and then beat them. It was a bit similar to Ca as it was with Creek. We were 1-0 down and then scored a late goal in the fourth quarter and then won it in OT. I keep telling my girls that they just try to give me more gray hair.
They are really grim and they really have a never-say-that attitude that I really appreciate. They know they can come from behind and win it.
Said Johnson: In practice, many our team conditions so that we don't get tired in big games. Our fitness level is one of the most important differences. We watched film on Ca and Creek and have adjusted our press and game plan because of their techniques. But when it comes down to it, I think we wanted it more.
Two more tests will be performed this week against No. 4 Regis Jesuit and No. 6 Arapahoe. They need contributions from everyone to pass them.
From last week we had 10 different target scorers in the year, said Hazard. It is really cool to see them working together as a team, as a whole unity. That is our biggest strength, that, regardless of who comes into play, they know what they are doing, and they can perform the task that is really good for them. We have a lot of great depth on our couch.
