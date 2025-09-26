Arizona has started at its best since 2015 and wins his three non -conference games with a combined 93 points. But now the games that really matter, because the Big 12 conference game starts on Saturday with perhaps the most difficult matchup on the schedule.
Arizona Wildcats Football vs. Iowa State Score Predictions
The UA (3-0) goes to Ames for a fight against no. 14 Iowa State (4-0, 1-0) and will be the underdogs. According to Fanduel Sportsbook The wildcats are 6.5-point dogs, but they were not preferred by the previous time-out and got ahead.
How are Arizona in his Big 12 opener? Our staff makes his predictions.
Kim Doss Iowa State wins 24-21
After a week of taking off my pre -season predictions, it's time to go back to what I felt before the season started. Arizona has not been so bad in recent years against Power 4/5 teams, so being on the road is certainly no reason to write this game off. However, it is definitely a factor that tilts in Isus -gread.
The truth is that none of these teams has had a particularly difficult schedule, but Iowa States has been slightly better. The cyclones have answered the bell against that schedule.
With the first BIG 12 availability reports, the Wildcats seem to be the healthier team. Still learned how coaches will use these reports and how accurate they will be, but at first glance the day's week was not enough for ISU to get healthy.
Arizona had to hold the skin of his teeth against K-State last week. That was the most difficult opponent prior to this one. It raised many questions about how the wildcats will maintain it as the schedule improves. Sanctions, consistency and discipline are all areas they need to improve if they want to go to a bowl game. That is enough to make the upset extremely unlikely, but Arizona probably has the tools it needs to keep it close.
Adam Green Iowa State wins 30-20
The last time we saw Arizona, the cats played an incomplete game and still got away with a victory over a fairly talented Big 12 opponent. If the team gained a victory against what is perhaps the most difficult opponent this weekend in its first road game of the year, a better performance will be needed.
Simply put, Iowa State is one of the best teams in the nation for a reason. They are solid in all facets of the game and well coached, which means that they will be an incredible challenge for a team that plays with confidence, but perhaps still miss the talent to pull this kind of upset.
That said, there is the idea that we just don't know how good Arizona can be, especially because the cats still have to play a game where they shot on all cylinders. If that happens on Saturday, this can be a nice one, but the fear here is that the penalties (especially on the offensive line) will appear and Arizona will give up the ball once or twice, eventually did drives and their chance to start the season 4-0.
Juan Serrano Iowa State wins 27-24
This game will tell a lot about where this season could go to Arizona. The Cyclones are the conference unner -ups of last season and one of the favorites of the conference this season. If the wildcats can hold this a close game, it can remain the new trust found longer. However, this is a very solid program that Brent Brennan And the wildcats are against.
The state of Iowa does not turn the ball around and the defense of Arizona thrives in creating sales. Danny Gonzales The crew will have to find a way to create sales and at the same time match the physicality of the cyclones. With the experience of Rocco beebtI expect it to be a very interesting chess competition.
For the attack, if the offensive line of Arizona can be successful to run the ball, such as the Kansas State Game, it will be able to open the passing game. Noah Fifita Must be able to find his goals if the line can last long enough. I expect a very physical game from both teams, but I think the experience of the state Iowa will be the X-Factor that comes with a victory.
Brandon Combs Iowa State wins 20-17
Arizona is 100% better than last year, but I don't think they are already there. The defense is a huge improvement and I believe that is what the wildcats will hold in this game. The attacking line has been the biggest problem this year. The tackles, especially the right tackle, did not stop their end of the bargain with Noah Fifita and in my opinion have the amount of punishing. The recipients also turned up on my radar, especially after the second watch of the Kansas State Game. The amount of drops they had and the general lack of separation is interesting in a bad way. I don't write them off, but it was just bizarre. I will have to see that group bouncing before I feel more comfortable.
In general, I think the attack will not be consistent and will not be able to finish as many drives if it will have the chance. That is why the cyclones win through a field goal.
Brian Pedersen Iowa State wins 24-14
Arizona has already shown that it is better than a year ago, but it did this against poor opponents in the friendly boundaries of his own stadium. Playing on the road against one of the top teams in BIG 12 offers a completely different challenge, one that has yet to show that it is possible.
If this game was later in the season, Arizona might be upset. But even with an extra week to prepare a long task to ask the wildcats to win it.
