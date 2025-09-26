



Colorado College Hockey is pleased to announce that 16 games are broadcast live on television during the 2025-26 season. Soco CW will release 12 games, eight from Ed Robson Arena and four away, while KRDO13-ABC and height will each broadcast two games. Soco CW, the TV broadcast at home of CC Hockey, is available for viewers in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the whole of South Colorado on the following channels: About the air duct 57.1 or 21.2

Comcast Channel 7, 707, 1020 (HD) or 657 (HD)

DirectV -channel 57

Dish Channel 57

Streaming – Hulu & Youtube TV The SOCO CW-Lei starts with the opener of the regular season versus 10one-Ranke Uconn on Friday 3 October in Robson Arena, starting at 7 p.m., seven other home games will be on Soco CW all season, including Omaha (31 October), Minnesota Duluth (November 21), Providence (November 28), North Dakota (9 January), Arizona State (Jan. 30), den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den den denimimlimlimem. Soco CW will also broadcast four road races, in Arizona State (November 7), Augustana (January 2), St. Cloud State (February 13) and Minnesota Duluth (27 February). In addition, KRDO13-ABC home games will be vs. North Dakota (January 10) and Western Michigan (21 February) broadcast, while road races at Air Force (October 11) and Denver (November 14) are on Altitude TV. Many of the CC hockey competitions are also broadcast on regional networks in the United States, including Sportsnet Pittsburgh, NESN and National on DirectV channels 628 or 659. 2025-26 Colorado College Hockey Games on television (all time mountain time): Day Date Opponent Site Network Time Fri. October 3 UConn At home Soco CW 19:00 Fed up. October 11 Air force USAFA, what Height 2 17:00 Fri. October 31 Omaha At home Soco CW 19:00 Fri. November 7 Arizona State Tempe, the Soco CW 19:00 Fri. November 14 Denver Denver, what Height 19:00 Fri. November 21 Minnesota Duluth At home Soco CW 19:00 Fri. November 28 Providence At home Soco CW 19:00 Fri. January 2 Augustana Sioux Falls, SD Soco CW 18:00 Fri. January 9 North Dakota At home Soco CW 19:00 Fed up. January 10 North Dakota At home Herd-13 18:00 Fri. January 30 Arizona State At home Soco CW 19:00 Fri. February 6 Denver At home Soco CW 19:00 Fri. February 13 St. Cloud State St. Cloud, MN Soco CW 18:00 Fri. February 20 West -I. At home Soco CW 19:00 Fed up. February 21 West -I. At home Herd-13 18:00 Fri. February 27 Minnesota Duluth Duluth, MN Soco CW 18:00

