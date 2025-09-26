



New Zealand today welcomed the Para table tennis community When Auckland started organizing the ITTF Oceania Para championships, until 28 September. This marks the first Para table tennis championship of the country since the in collaboration with ISMWSF World Games in 2003. The championship has an extra meaning as a qualifying path for the ITTF World Para Championships 2026. These world championships will be particularly special if they take place during the centenary of ITTF, marking of 100 years since the founding of the Federation in 1926. The ITTF Oceania Para Championships serves as a direct qualification roads to the ITTF World Para Championships 2026, with one top placed male athlete from each class and a top female athlete from each class (exclusive WS1) who earn their stains on world championships. This qualifying system works in all five ITTF Para Continental Championships (Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania), with a total of 50 male and 45 female athletes who qualify globally for Pattaya 2026. For athletes compromising in combined class Fevies, qualifying bats are based on qualifying bats Within their respective classes. The commitment could not be higher for the 48 competitors in Auckland, because strong versions could guarantee direct access this weekend to the most important global competition of Para Table Tennis. The tournament has set new participation records with 48 players from eight different members' associations who participate in different classifications. The inclusion of Pacific Island Nations represents a certain performance, given the geographical challenges that these regions are confronted in international competition. After the remarkable success of Para table tennis in Paris 2024, three Australian Paralympic medal winners are in action in Auckland. Lei Li Na (Bronze WS9), Yang Qian (Gold WS10) and Ma Lin (Bronze MS9) all competed and bring their paralympic experience to inspire the next generation of para -athletes. The presence of these champions reflects the continuous rise of Para -Tafeltennis, in particular after the again conceived ITTF World Para circuit of this year, that the competition standards and global visibility for the discipline has increased. New Zealand's own Paralympic representative Matthew Britz is one to watch and comes in like the top seeds in men's singles class 7 and a strong candidate for gold on home. Table Tennis Nieuw -Zeeland has actively over the past two years the development of the Para table tennis invoice through educational initiatives, including classification seminars, culminating in hosting this championship to offer local players valuable home match. The qualification insert adds extra intensity to every competition, with places on the ITTF World Para Championships 2026 offered. These world championships will have extra meaning if they coincide with the centenary of the ITTF, creating a perfect mix to celebrate the rich history of the sport while embracing his bright future. The ITTF World Para Championships Pattaya 2026 represent the pinnacle of Para Table Tennis Competition, and the path started today in Auckland. Para -Table Tennis continues his upward process after the spectacular success in Paris 2024, where the sport fascinated the global audience with his incredible athletics and inspiring stories. The re -invented ITTF World Para circuit has offered improved competitive options and more visibility, which contributes to the remarkable growth of the discipline. This championship embodies the dedication of the ITTF to develop paragetic table tennis in all regions, giving athletes with different backgrounds opportunities to compete at the highest level. Competition is now underway and streams live on the Tennis New -Zeeland table Facebook and on ITTF Oceania's YouTube. With paralympic champions, rising stars and qualifying all in the mix, the ITTF Oceania Para Championships delivers an exciting sports competition while opening paths to the ITTF World Para Championships Pattaya 2026. General news para table tennis

