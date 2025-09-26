



Lancaster, Ohio A Lancaster -not reopens its doors with a renewed style while holding on to his classic retro roots. The Pink cricket will officially reopen Friday 26 September at 3 p.m.After a week of renovations. Guests returning to the East Main Street Restaurant will notice it New pink awnings, a freshly painted deck, a redesigned bar, updated furniture and brighter colors Through the space. While the facelift entails modern details, the characteristic vintage atmosphere of the restaurants remains at the center of the eating experience. Our goal was to honor the history of pink crickets while giving a new feeling, said Larry TiptonOwner of Larry Tipton Restaurants. We are pleased to invite our customers to see the changes and to continue to make memories here. The pink cricket was opened for the first time 1938Originally founded by Dower Shafferand moved to the current location 929 E. Main St. In 1965. In the course of the decades, the restaurant continued different characteristics while maintaining his reputation as a beloved place in the neighborhood. Trend Circla-Man convicted after Safecracking in the late night on KFC In 2023” Larry Tippton Pizza Co.based in Lancaster, announced that it had taken over the pink cricket. The company also owns 11 Pizza Cottage Restaurants About the center of Ohio. We have enormous respect for the legacy, owners, customers and employees of the pink crickets, said Larry Tiptonowner. We want to ensure that loved local restaurants will succeed in our community. The recipes, ingredients and neighborhood character will remain. Our plan is to co -exist pink cricket and pizza cottage as they have had for generations. We know that people have their favorite brands, especially when it comes to pizza, so we are pleased that both options will remain for our customers for the next generation of pizzadilders! Former co-owner Paul Hoch said that finding the right buyer was crucial. It was important for us to find owners who understand the charm, character and history of the pink cricket, Hoch said. We know that Larry Tipton Pizza Co. The same vision shares and happiness had to leave the restaurant in such capable hands. We still believe that there is a place for the neighborhood that chases, and Larry Tipton Pizza Co. Will retain and improve what we have built. Visit for updates and reopening of details Pinkcricketlancaster.com or follow Pink cricket on Facebook

