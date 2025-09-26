Sports
Running Back Start Em, she's for Fantasy Football Week 4
Start EM, Sit 'EM is the ultimate view of the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in Fantasy Football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Jamarr Chase. Instead, I will look at the players who can surpass or cannot meet expectations at any position. For all your Final Fantasy -Line -Up decisions, view my weekly players ranking, which is updated daily during the NFL season 2025.
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Commanders
2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Jaguars
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Browns
4. Jonathan Taylor at Rams
5. James Cook vs. Saints
6. Saquon Barkley near Buccaneers
7. Devon Prock vs. Jets (Mon.)
8. Bucky Irving vs. Eagles
9. Josh Jacobs at Cowboys
10. Jordan Mason at Steelers (Dublin)
Complete week 4 running rankings
Start of the week
Jordan Mason at Steelers (9:30 AM, NFL Network): Mason, mentioned as a start EM last week, went up for two touchdowns and 23.6 fantasy points in a victory over the Bengal. He should also stay in Fantasie -Line -ups this week, because he is confronted with a stalkers defense that has allowed two running backs to beat them for 16.5 or more points in their first three games. Mason has an advantage of RB1 in this international competition.
Start them
Omarion Hampton at Giants (1 pm et, CBS): Hampton finally looked like the back we all set up this summer, played 68 snaps, saw 25 touches and scored 24.9 points. He now has the Chargers Backfield also touches himself, because the Najee Harris team lost for the year with a torn Achilles. The Rookie has a great matchup against the giants, who have allowed the fourth most points for backs.
Breece Hall in Dolphins (Mon. 7:15 pm et, ESPN): Hall has seen his figures fall in the past two weeks and scored a combined 15 points. That was after he had 16.5 points in week 1. Yet he gets most of the Backfield strings for the jets, and a game in Miami makes him an RB2/Flex. The dolphins have already allowed two backs to beat them more than 20 points, so ID keeps confidence with Hall.
Cam Skattebo vs. Chargers (1 pm et, CBS): Skattebo has become the top for Big Blue, considering 29 touches and scored 38 fantasy points in his last two games. He has also guaranteed that role in the near future, because Tyrone Tracy Jr. has to do with an injured shoulder. So, while this week's matchup against the bolts is not great on paper, I still start Skattebo as an RB2/Flex option.
JK Dobbins vs. Bengals (Mon. 20:15 et, ABC): Dobbins has been solid in his first three games with the Broncos, an average of 5.4 yards per rush and scored a combined 45.6 points. The next one is a date with the Bengal, which was just smoked by Jordan Mason and have allowed four backs to beat them for more than 15 points in three games. That includes two that scored more than 17 points against them in 2025.
More Starts
Kenneth Walker III at Cardinals (Thursday 8:15 pm et, Prime Video)
Jaylen Warren vs. Vikings (9:30 am et, NFL Network)
Ashton Jeanty vs. Bears (16:25 et, CBS)
Sit of the week
Travis Etienne Jr. on 49ers (4:05 pm, fox): Etienne Jr. Is difficult to sit, so take this as a warning or avoid him in daily fantasy game. His fantasy point totals have fallen in each of his first three games and he lost some goal line work to Bhaysshul Tuten. He is also confronted with a Niners defense that has only allowed 3.5 yards per rush and has all kept back one go to less than 11 points in their first three games.
Sits me
Dandre Swift at Raiders (16:25 et, CBS): Swift will get a lot of work this season, but on average he is only 3.6 yards per rush and 11.4 fantasy points per game. ID uses it at best as a flex option against the Raiders, who have been secretly against opposite backs. In fact, their defense has only enabled one opposite runner to score more than 14.5 fantasy points against them since week 12 2024.
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Panthers (1 pm et, Fox): This week's matchup against the Panthers is not terrible on paper, but you have to wonder if Stevenson will see enough touches to make an impact. Last week he coughed the ball twice in a loss for the stalkers and lost the work on Rookie Treveyon Henderson. I see the Ohio State product see more opportunities, making Stevenson a risk.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Falcons (1 pm et, CBS): Croskey-Merritt, mentioned last week as a Sit EM, did not get the start and only played 23 snaps against the Raiders. While he found the end zone, Croskey-Merritt was on average only 3.3 meters per rush and was held at 10.1 points. As if this confusing committee is not enough to pay attention, it is also confronted with a Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-sensitive points for backs.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Ravens (16:25 et, CBS): The ravens have allowed the most points this season to run back, so I am tempted to start Pacheco this week. The problem is that, including the play -offs, he has seen no more than 11 touches in eight consecutive games and at that time has only 3.5 fantasy points. What is more, Kareem Hunt has been a little better at the time. ID still on Pacheco.
More seat
Nick Chubb vs. Titans (1 pm et, CBS)
Javonte Williams vs. Packers (8:20 pm et, NBC)
RJ Harvey vs. Bengals (Mon. 20:15 et, ABC)
